15 Pairs of Shoes to Wear With Shorts This Summer

15 Pairs of Shoes to Wear With Shorts This Summer

Lauren Caruso
by
Shoes to wear with shorts
Photo: Getty Images

We get it: Not everyone can roll up to their office wearing shorts, no matter how deathly hot it gets. But even if you’re not one of the lucky ones with a less-than-strict dress code, that doesn’t mean you can’t get enough wear out of them on the weekend. One problem: What shoes should you wear with shorts?

While, sure, you can wear anything you want with shorts; that’s your prerogative! But generally speaking, the shorter the shorts, the lower the heel—especially if you’re headed to the office or somewhere that requires a degree of professionalism. While your highest heels will certainly lengthen your legs, we recommend pairing yours with ballet flats, slides, mules, or even clean white sneakers.

Ahead, the five best types of shoes to wear with shorts, and our favorites to shop now.

Slides
Charlotte Stone Bruna Sandal, $215; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation
Slides
Genuine People Pointed Suede Flats, $215; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People
Slides
Everlane Pointed Slide, $145; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
Mules
Urban Outfitters Driving Loafer Mule, $59; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Mules
New Look Wide Fit Suedette Low Heeled Mule $32; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Mules
Pixie Market Brown Square Toe Mule, $189; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market
Flats
Zara Elastic Ballerina Shoes, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Flats
J.Crew Collins Women Flats, $168; at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
Flats
Cole Haan Anica Criss Coss Sandal, $130; at Spring

Photo: Spring
Sandals
Madewell Holly Ankle-Wrap Sandal, $118; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
Sandals
Anne Thomas Williamsburg in Mastice, $265; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Sandals
Miista Black Leather Sandals, $210; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop
Sneakers
Keds Champion Originals, $39.95; at Keds

Photo: Keds
Sneakers
Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers, $56.21; at Lord & Taylor

Photo: Lord & Taylor
Sneakers
Vans Old Skool Sneakers, $60; at Vans

Photo: Vans

