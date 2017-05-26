15 Pairs of Shoes to Wear With Shorts This Summer

We get it: Not everyone can roll up to their office wearing shorts, no matter how deathly hot it gets. But even if you’re not one of the lucky ones with a less-than-strict dress code, that doesn’t mean you can’t get enough wear out of them on the weekend. One problem: What shoes should you wear with shorts?

While, sure, you can wear anything you want with shorts; that’s your prerogative! But generally speaking, the shorter the shorts, the lower the heel—especially if you’re headed to the office or somewhere that requires a degree of professionalism. While your highest heels will certainly lengthen your legs, we recommend pairing yours with ballet flats, slides, mules, or even clean white sneakers.

Ahead, the five best types of shoes to wear with shorts, and our favorites to shop now.