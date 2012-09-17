15 Outrageous Headpieces From Philip Treacy’s Fashion Show

So far this fashion season, we’ve seen a huge shift in the accessory department. While shoes and bags continue to be staples, new trends are emerging as well.

During New York Fashion Week, we spotted a huge amount of headpieces taking the runway by storm. Ranging from baseball caps to more obscure choices, they debuted during some of the hottest shows.

Now, London is continuing on with the trend, but in a much (much) more spectacular fashion. We just about fell out of our seats when we saw photos from Philip Treacy’s show, where the iconic milliner even had Lady Gaga walk on his runway. Treacy named Michael Jackson as a key influence in his collecton (who could blame him) and the clothing really does look like the spitting image of the King of Pop. But the hats … the hats!

Featuring ranging from kitsch smiley faces to light-up works of art, here are 15 of the most show-stopping options from the collection. Which is your favorite?