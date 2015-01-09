StyleCaster
15 Outfits That Will Make You Want an Envelope Midi Skirt

Remember how badly you wanted an envelope mini skirt a couple of seasons ago? Zara designed one and offered it in just about every color available for an easy $38–and we all bought up big. Now, the street style set are introducing a take on the trend in a way that works for winter–the envelope midi skirt.

Like the classic wrap skirt’s cooler cousin, this style is characterized by its origami-like design and zig-zag shaped hemline. A sharply structured style has the power to make the most basic tee look trend-led, while fitted silhouettes have all the sex appeal of a pencil skirt, with twice the street style cred.

Wear yours over leather pants, or pick a more fitted style, tuck in a business shirt, and you’ve just created a cool, appropriate office look that won’t land you in the bad books with human resources. Keep clicking to get envelope skirt inspired.

