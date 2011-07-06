15 Little Cotton Dresses to Keep it Light, All Under $100

Let’s be honest, on scorching days like today, the last thing you want to wear is some sticky, clingy number that you’ll probably sweat through by lunchtime. We all want to look our best, no matter what the temperature, but that can be hard to do when all you really want to put on is a bathing suit. Difficult as it may be, you should never let the whether take away from your style sensibilities.

You always have options so instead of settling for frumpsville, opt for a breathable, light cotton dress to keep you cool all summer long. Click through for 15 fab dresses under $100 to get you started. Okay so it’s actually more like 14 under $100. That T by Alex Wang dress is about $15 over, but it’s just too cute to leave off the list. What can I say? Sometimes a girl just needs a little wallet wiggle room.

