StyleCaster
Share

15 Little Cotton Dresses to Keep it Light, All Under $100

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Little Cotton Dresses to Keep it Light, All Under $100

Andrea
by
15 Little Cotton Dresses to Keep it Light, All Under $100
16 Start slideshow

Let’s be honest, on scorching days like today, the last thing you want to wear is some sticky, clingy number that you’ll probably sweat through by lunchtime. We all want to look our best, no matter what the temperature, but that can be hard to do when all you really want to put on is a bathing suit. Difficult as it may be, you should never let the whether take away from your style sensibilities.

You always have options so instead of settling for frumpsville, opt for a breathable, light cotton dress to keep you cool all summer long. Click through for 15 fab dresses under $100 to get you started. Okay so it’s actually more like 14 under $100. That T by Alex Wang dress is about $15 over, but it’s just too cute to leave off the list. What can I say? Sometimes a girl just needs a little wallet wiggle room.

To read more about our relationship with Cotton visit cmp.ly/3

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16

Colourblock Dress with Shorts, $68.96, at ASOS

Petite Yellow Stripe Curve Seam Dress, $60, at Topshop

James Perse Cotton-jersey tank dress, $62, at The Outnet

Splendid Ribbed cotton-jersey tank dress, $57, at Net-aPorter

Y-3 Striped cotton dress, $85.50, at The Outnet

Jori Cotton Dress, $70, at My Theresa

T-Wizard Cotton Strapless Dress, $39.99, at French Connection

Pleated Waist Dress by Love, $72, at Topshop

Printed Day Sundresses by Edressme Private Collection, $35, at Edressme

Geo Strapless Dress w/Belt, $22.80, at Forever 21

Tulle Printed Party Dress, $69, at Piperlime

Redell Tie-Dye Tank Romper, $89.99, at Rugby

OBEY Black mountain dress, $58, at Farfetch

Summer Dress with Racer Back, $34.48, at ASOS

T by Alexander Wang Stretch cotton and modal-blend one-shoulder dress, $115.50, at Net-a-Porter

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Do Good for Your Wardrobe and the World

Do Good for Your Wardrobe and the World
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share