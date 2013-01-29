Shop It Right Now: 23 Pairs Of Anything-But-Boring Leather Gloves

When it comes to winter accessories, style and functionality rarely go hand in hand. We mean, really: Those practical ski gloves or oversized mittens that are super-warm? They’re way too cumbersome for daily wear. And those cute little stretchy gloves that fit like, well, a glove? Not nearly warm enough.

So, if you’re tired of sacrificing one over the other, it’s time to scoop up a pair of classic leather gloves. Not only do they keep hands toasty (especially when they’re lined with materials like cashmere and wool), but they also add a chic finishing touch to any look.

Here, We’ve hunted down 15 pairs of leather gloves—ranging from brightly-colored to printed—to help you stay trendy and toasty this winter.

