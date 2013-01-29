StyleCaster
Shop It Right Now: 23 Pairs Of Anything-But-Boring Leather Gloves

Marina Zheng
by
When it comes to winter accessories, style and functionality rarely go hand in hand. We mean, really: Those practical ski gloves or oversized mittens that are super-warm? They’re way too cumbersome for daily wear. And those cute little stretchy  gloves that fit like, well, a glove? Not nearly warm enough.

So, if you’re tired of sacrificing one over the other, it’s time to scoop up a pair of classic leather gloves. Not only do they keep hands toasty (especially when they’re lined with materials like cashmere and wool), but they also add a chic finishing touch to any look.

Here, We’ve hunted down 15 pairs of leather gloves—ranging from brightly-colored to printed—to help you stay trendy and toasty this winter.

Click through to shop 23 pairs of sleek and chic leather gloves to carry you through winter!

Leather Gloves with Faux Shearling Cuffs, $21; at ASOS

Moschino Cheap and Chic Heart-Printed Leather Gloves, $198; at Forzieri

Imoni Zip Detail Leather Gloves, $176; at FarFetch

Givenchy Long Leather Gloves, $329; at Barney New York

Zig Zag Leather Gloves, $69.99; at Need Supply Co.

Leather Fringe Gloves, $78; at Echo Design

Candy Pink Italian Leather Gloves, $97; at Forzieri

Echo Design Cheetah Haircalf Gloves, $69.99; at Zappos

Lavinia Leather Gloves, $78; at Anthropologie

Rachel Zoe Quilted Fingerless Driver Gloves, $125; at Shopbop 

Pia Rossini Fontana Gloves, $59; at Lori's Shoes

Portolano Driver's Gloves, $115; at Bergdorf Goodman

Long Leather and Knitted Gloves, $78; at Ann Taylor

Touch Screen Animal Print Leather Gloves, $57; at Lord & Taylor

Leather Zip Glove, $69.50; at Banana Republic

Leather Bow Gloves, $26.39; at ASOS 

Prada Dark Red Patent and Lambskin Piped Driving Gloves, $310.40; at Bluefly

3 Turnlock Glove, $168; at Coach

Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves, $118; at J.Crew

Diane von Furstenberg Two-Toned Leather Opera-Length Gloves, $395; at Bergdorf Goodman

Fur Button Glove, $225; at Tory Burch

MICHAEL Michael Kors Leather Gloves, $98; at Neiman Marcus

Valentino Rockstud Leather Gloves, $645; at Net-a-Porter

