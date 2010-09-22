The 15 Hottest British Models

We’re all American girls, but if beauties from the other side of the pond are more your cup of tea, tip your cup because we have a very special treat for you. London Fashion Week just wrapped up and in honor of our former patriarchal leaders, we’ve gone Brit for the day and rounded up the hottest English models. Cheerio!

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY



Image: Love Magazine, September 2010



Best known for her Victoria’s Secret model status, this hottie will be replacing Megan Fox in the upcoming Transformers 3 movie. From model to actress, this seems to be typical in the life of a supermodel, but Rosie’s dream job was always to have ajob in fashion but to be the one dressing the girls on the catwalk, not walking it herself. Why, you ask? Because she never considered herself ‘pretty enough’. Crazy talk.

KAREN ELSON



Image: Harper’s Bazaar UK , October 2010

This model sure isn’t fighting anyone off not even a seven nation army (of paparazzi) gonna hold her back. And neither is the writer of those lyrics, Jack White of the White Stripes, who happens to be her hubby! Playing muse for Karl Lagerfeld and Steven Meisel in the fashion sphere, Elson also acted as muse in the White Stripes’ music video for their song “Blue Orchid,” which she starred in, naturally.

LILY COLE



Image: Elle France, May 2010

Talk about chance. Lily was first discovered while walking through Sohowhen she was approached by Benjamin Hart,who asked her to consider modeling. She declined but later changed her mind and signed to Storm Models. She has modeled on the international runway circuit and at many fashion shows on behalf of Chanel, DKNY, and Jean Paul Gaultier since.

CONSTANCE JABLONSKI



Image: Vogue Deutsch, September 2010

Constance racked up a total of 72 shows last season, and we wonder if she could possibly hit that high number again. In just the short period of time that she’s been a part of the industry, Constance has certainly made a mark. She looks absolutely stunning on the runways of Acne, Paul Smith, Erdem, Christopher Kane and Jaeger London (to name a few). Think she will make a new record?

LILY DONALDSON



Image: V magazine, July 2010

Fashion, photography and good looks must run in the Donaldson family. The model’s father is a photographer, and in the past, Lily dated Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld, son of Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine. Her life seems so glam, it’s no wonder she’s had her turn on all the major catwalks.

EDEN CLARK



Image: Vogue Hellas, August 2009

Eden is one studly model, er, stunning we mean! She does look a bit more masculine than others in the Paul Smith SS 2011 show in London this past week, but she makes up for it in her walk for the Spring 2011 RTW Vivienne Westwood Red label show and especially in this Vogue cover.



AGYNESS DEYN Image: Love Magazine, F/W 2010

This supermodel worked her way up from serving part-time at a fish and chip shop in Ramsbottom to beinghailed as “the fashion industry’s next great supermodel.” And while it seems that Deyn has spent quite some time over the years trying to find herself or her look, rather it’s pretty safe to say she has recently hit her stride with her shaved ‘do of the moment.



ALICE GIBB



Image: Metal Magazine, December 2009



With appearances in Burberry, Alexander McQueen, and D&G campaigns, it’s no wonder this girl is such a familiar face. This Britwalks the walk in tons of shows with big name designers including Proenza Schouler, Rodarte and Marc Jacobs to name a few, but where, you ask, does she get her gracefulness having to walk in some of the designers’ monster claw shoes? Well, this top model is also a ballerina in her free time, so it’s off the runway to the barre to plie and grand plie.



JOURDAN DUNN



Image: i-d magazine, December 2009

Tickety-boo (British slang for when something is going well) for Jourdan Dunn for being the first black model to walk for Prada in over 1o years when she walked in 2008. We must say, she’s still workin’ it after giving birth to her son in December of ’09, being the second model down the catwalk at London Fashion Week’s SS 2011 Burberry Prorsum show.



TALI LENNOX



Image: Kurv Magazine, August 2010



Annie Lennox, who once saidI want to branch out. I want to write. I write poetry. I want to see my children grow up well, has had her dream come true. Unlike her mother, however, Tali doesn’t want to get deeper into music but wants to become a fashion designer. Well Tali, you’re on the right track, or runway, should we say?

KATE MOSS



Image: Vogue UK, September 2010

She may be considered a muse forW and may win “cover girl” forBritish Vogue with over 25 appearances on the magazines cover, but this girl has seriously got it all. She has her own clothing line (Topshop) and fragrance line, once won the Fashion Personality of the Year Award, and is one the highest paid models; who wouldn’t want to be her or be with her?

ERIN O’CONNOR



Image: Harper’s Bazaar, April 2010

This one’s an oldie (not really but comparatively speaking) but a goodie, as she still snagged a spot on the cover of Korea’sHarpers Bazaar this past April, not to mention walking the fall 2010 Jean Paul Gaultier couture show in Paris.

NAOMI CAMPBELL Image: Vogue Russia, April 2010

You know you’re big when Tyra Banksdescribes you on America’s Next Top Model as somebody that’s one of the “best in the business,” or maybe that’s the wrong description. But when something like this happens, you know you’re something! In August 1988, Campbell appeared on the cover ofVogue Paris asthe publication’s first blackcover girl, after friend and mentor, Yves St. Laurent, threatened to withdraw all of his advertising from the publication after it refused to place Campbell, or any black model, on its cover.



IMOGEN MORRIS CLARKE



Image: Jill Stuart S/S 10



This darling English Rose is living it up on the runway but not aspiring to her true dream to become an actress. She plans to continue modeling but also to pursue her dream. We don’t know about you, but we’d be just fine with growing a few inches and walking for designers like Badgley Mischka, Victoria Beckham and Erdem, just like Imogen did in London this past week.

JACQUETTA WHEELER



Image: Banana Republic, Summer 2010

When we were 17, we wanted everything inside Vogue mag, but this lanky gal had it a bit different. By the age of 17, Wheeler was on the cover ofFrench Vogue and was tapped as the face of a Gucci ad campaign. That’s an impressive under 20 resume if you ask us.