15 Holiday Pieces: All That Glimmers

Yah I just quoted a Fuel song, so what? The line goes, “All that glimmers in this world is sure to fade.” I would tend to disagree. The super sparkly, break-free-from-your-minimal-metro-ways-and-embrace-a-little-glitter-for-the-holidays pieces above will maintain every bit of their shine.

From dresses that are worth their price in the male gaze to pretty clutches and dazzling jewels, embrace your inner magpie and set your sites on something shiny.

Get a little extra holiday sparkle with 30% off at Eve’s Apple until the end of the month with promo code STYLECASTER30.

1 of 15

So Sienna in Factory Girl.
Tibi confetti dress, $693, at Eve's Apple
Input code SYTLECASTER30 for a 30% discount on all items on the site.

We told you about statement earrings, non?
Erickson Beamon earrings, $430, at Eve's Apple

Just a little bit?
Forever 21 rhinestone bracelet, $10.80, at Forever 21

Light and airy and so so pretty.
Kimchi Blue dress, $149, at Urban Outfitters

For the bold Balmain fan girl.
Parker sequin jacket, $310, at Madison Los Angeles

Perfect with wide leg pants.
Sequin top, $54, at Lipsy

Fun and flirty, just like you.
J.Crew sequin bell skirt, $128, at J.Crew

Bodycon and sequined, just try to tame the hotness.
Alexander Wang dress, $780, at Far Fetch

So shiny!
Kate Spade gold clutch, $345, at Kate Spade

Elegant and pretty, pretty.
Elizabeth & James shoes, $255, at The Outnet

In case you couldn't handle the line at Lanvin for H&M.
Lanvin crystal ring, $420, at Net-a-Porter

Perfect for family parties.
Embellished headband, $43.10, at asos

Sheer yet sweet.
Embellished crop top, $62.06,a t asos

Punk gone sparkly.
Report signature crystal booties, $395, at shopbop

