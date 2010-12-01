15 Holiday Pieces: All That Glimmers

Yah I just quoted a Fuel song, so what? The line goes, “All that glimmers in this world is sure to fade.” I would tend to disagree. The super sparkly, break-free-from-your-minimal-metro-ways-and-embrace-a-little-glitter-for-the-holidays pieces above will maintain every bit of their shine.

From dresses that are worth their price in the male gaze to pretty clutches and dazzling jewels, embrace your inner magpie and set your sites on something shiny.

Get a little extra holiday sparkle with 30% off at Eve’s Apple until the end of the month with promo code STYLECASTER30.