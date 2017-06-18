15 Healthy Summery Egg Breakfast Recipes

Eggs are healthy, delicious and so easy to cook with. And loaded with veggies and other tasty ingredients, these nutritious summery egg breakfast recipes are the perfect way to kick off your week.
Well, now you have no excuse not to because the 15 recipes ahead are the ideal way to cook with this champion breakfast ingredient.
Egg & Arugula Flatbread
Lexi Bites
Asparagus Salad with Prosciutto & Eggs
Taste and See
Tomato-Kale-Parmesan Baked Eggs
Dark, leafy greens and ripe, lycopene-rich tomatoes are joined by fresh herbs in this baked egg dish.
The Roasted Root
Egg White Breakfast Sandwiches
Give your breakfast sandwiches a makeover by using egg whites, adding avocado and skipping the cheese.
Joyful Healthy Eats
Spicy Zucchini Noodle Egg Bake
Paleo- and Whole 30-compliant, think of this dish as a healthy breakfast carbonara with a kick.
Paleo Running Momma
Eggs Florentine Avocado Toast
Eggs Florentine gets lightened up in this recipe, which gets its richness from avocado instead of hollandaise.
Dine and Dish
Quinoa-Avocado Breakfast Bowls
This bowl is a satisfying complete breakfast: whole grains, protein, healthy fats and fresh tomatoes.
Lettuce Eat Veggies
Green Eggs & Ham Shakshuka
Instead of tomatoes, these eggs are baked in a pile of tender sautéed kale, ham and lemon-dill pesto.
The Endless Meal
Spinach-Tomato Quiche
Plated Cravings
Spiralized Veggie Mini Omelets
Spiralized veggies add color and flavor to these nutritious mini omelets.
The Tolerant Table
Baked Eggs with Spinach & Feta
Two Peas and Their Pod
Baked Egg Breakfast Cups
A Mindfull Mom
Kale Quiche with Almond Crust
Bright Eyed Baker
Crustless Veggie Quiche
A low-carb quiche full of veggies is a protein-packed breakfast that'll help fuel your day.
Ruchis Kitchen
Veggie Scrambled Egg Muffins
Ilona's Passion