15 Gorgeous Pieces of Handmade Lingerie From Etsy

We all know (and love) Etsy for being one of the first websites we visit when looking for something personalized, homemade, vintage, or unique. It’s an amazing resource to find quirky gifts, home decor and one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry, but did you know it’s also a great site to find handmade lingerie?

Not that we don’t love our Victoria’s Secret, but sometimes we want to get creative when it comes to our undergarments, and Etsy is brimming with beautiful pieces handmade by independent designers that can be personalized just for you.

Since Valentine’s Day is coming up, this is the perfect time to put in your order for some handmade lingerie from Etsy! Click through the slideshow and see our picks!