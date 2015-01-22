StyleCaster
15 Gorgeous Pieces of Handmade Lingerie From Etsy

Kristen Bousquet
by
We all know (and love) Etsy for being one of the first websites we visit when looking for something personalized, homemade, vintage, or unique. It’s an amazing resource to find quirky gifts, home decor and one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry, but did you know it’s also a great site to find handmade lingerie?

Not that we don’t love our Victoria’s Secret, but sometimes we want to get creative when it comes to our undergarments, and Etsy is brimming with beautiful pieces handmade by independent designers that can be personalized just for you.

Since Valentine’s Day is coming up, this is the perfect time to put in your order for some handmade lingerie from Etsy! Click through the slideshow and see our picks!

Dark Blue Velvet Longline Bralette and Hipster Panties Lingerie Set Handmade to Order by Ohh Lulu; $94 at etsy.com

Elegant Lace Bralette; $19.99 at etsy.com

"Josephine" Triangle Bralette and Bikini Panties Handmade to Order; $84 at etsy.com

Black Velvet Lingerie Set Handmade to Order; $71.60 at etsy.com

Merlot Sheer Burgundy Lace Triangle Bra and Bikini Cut Panties Set Handmade to Order; $84 at etsy.com

Black Lace Lingerie Set Bralette and High Waisted Knickers; $59.14 at etsy.com

Delicacy Bralette; $17.99 at etsy.com

Nude Triangle Bralette with Floral Applique; $42.27 at etsy.com

Blush & Black Lace "Anastasia" Modern Romantic Lingerie set; $84 at etsy.com

Sweet Juliet Chantilly Cream Lace Soft Bra and Panties Set; $98 at etsy.com

Neon Lingerie Set "Azalea" Bra and Panties Handmade to Order; $79 at etsy.com

The Lace Chemise, Bridal Lingerie; $68 at etsy.com

Black Lace Cut Out Lingerie Set; $108.95 at etsy.com

 

Cream Lace Cami & Lingerie Set; $79 at etsy.com

Womens Bra 057 Strappy Web Black Bralette; $22.16 at etsy.com

