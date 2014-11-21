15 Food-Inspired Handbags Good Enough to Eat

Scroll To See More Images

In your recent street-style photo perusals, you’ve probably noticed a heaping helping of food-inspired handbags. A cornucopia of clutches, cross body bags, and carryalls riffing on fast food, sugary treats, and dairy products have been cropping up in the hands of fashion followers everywhere. Translation: We’re living in the age of “purses with the spirit of snacks.” It’s truly a glorious time to be alive, folks.

Putting this trend in context, it’s no surprise that basically every other person was carrying a food-referencing clutch in the most recent round of Fashion Weeks. To recap: kitschy snack-themed bags were a prominent trend on the Fall/Winter 2014 runways; Chanel showed a series of milk carton purses for their supermarket-inspired collection; Moschino transformed fast food staples like fries, happy meals, and fountain sodas into cheeky handbags; and Anya Hindmarch designed an entire line of clutches, totes, and wallets around classic General Mills cereal boxes—most of which have been on backorder for months.

Really though, who doesn’t want a purse that reminds them of the best parts of the day? We’re referring, of course, to breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Now, you may be wondering how you can incorporate this delicious trend into your fall and winter wardrobe. Don’t fret, friends. We’ve got just a few suggestions that are good enough to eat.

The beautiful minds of L.A.-based handbag company Welcome Companions have engineered a brilliant way to wear your morning dose of carbs. We’d say this is the best thing since sliced bread. Toast: A Shoulder Bag, $560 at Welcome Companions

When your favorite movie theater snack becomes a whimsical going-out bag, everybody wins! Skinny Dip Popcorn Bag with Chain Strap, $47.38 at ASOS

Charlotte Olympia, the baroness of making adorable bags that look like adorable things, really outdid herself with this delicate taco-themed purse. We’ll take this with a side of guac and a margarita please! Taquera Bag, $1,295; at Charlotte Olympia

Got milk? Sure do. Skinny Dip London Vegan Leather Milk Carton Crossbody, $48; at Nasty Gal

This Kate Spade purse with the spirit of a Chinese food carton will give you the comfort of snagging the takeout lunch special for every meal. Kate Spade Hello Shanghai Cruz, $348; at Kate Spade

Pair this with a pair of bacon-printed pants (in the magnificent event that they exist), and you’re the stylish embodiment of the most important meal of the day. Glitter Fried Egg Clutch Handbag, $112.45; at Etsy

The holidays are coming, providing you with the perfect opportunity to make your fantasy of owning one of the gems from Moschino’s F/W 2014 collection a reality. Only you (and Santa) can super-size your dreams. Moschino Embroidered Fries Shoulder Bag, $578.21; at Farfetch

This wristlet is a chocoholic’s dream with enough room to hold your phone, wallet, and leftover bite-sized Crackle bars from Halloween. New Look Chocolate Bag Clutch Bag, $24.65; at ASOS

See-through plastic + clever snack allusion = glorious whimsy bomb exploding in our brain. Let’s Have a Ball & Some Biscuits Bag, $34.99; at Modcloth

Pepperoni and cheese has taken the fashion world by storm, so why not work it into your accessory collection? This pizza-printed backpack will hold your laptop, a change of clothes, and a couple of leftover slices. Pizza Backpack, $65; at Print All Over Me

Tote this macaron cartoon-emblazoned resin clutch on your next trip to Laduree. As we see it, you should be entitled to a free macaron. Serupi Marie Macarons Clutch, $385; at Shopbop

Whether you number this clutch down with jeans and a tee, or wear it with an LBD on your next date, this burger clutch is a juicy addition to your wardrobe. New Look Burger Clutch Bag, $24.62; at ASOS

This delicate cross body pouch may hold little more than your lipstick, ID, and a couple of twenties, but you’ll be the apple of every style-maven’s eye. Alice + Olivia Apple Pouch Crossbody Bag, $198; at Shopbop

California roll, salmon sashimi, and all your other favorite kinds of sushi make appearances on this chic beaded clutch. Lizzie Fortunato Sushi Bun Clutch, $225; at The RealReal

This shoulder bag is the best kind of watermelon: it holds all your essentials, and you don’t even need to spit out the seeds. Watermelon Shape Shoulder Bag, $94; at ChicNova