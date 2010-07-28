15 Flirty Hair Accessories Under $25

If summer has you relaxing into a more casual chic state (namely a rotation of white tees and denim cutoffs), try a fun hair accessory on for size. Aside from adding a much needed spark to your heat wave uniform, accessories are a smart buy they’ll transition better to your fall wardrobe better than that barely there sundress. Get shopping with these 15 steals, all under $25!
Channel your inner Park Avenue princess. Wilton pearl rhinestone headband, $24.37, at Amazon.com
Skinny satin bow headband, $16, limited edition at Ann Taylor
A Modern Fascinator with short veil, $23.99, at Mod Cloth
Through the wire headband in roses, $16.99, at ModCloth
This femme pin doubles as a brooch. Large silk blossom pin, $18.50, at JCrew
Perfect for a retro side-parted 'do. France Luxe rhinestone barrettes, $24.99 for set of 2, at Folica.com
Marc by Marc Jacobs enamel disc bobby pins, $22 for set of 2, at Shopbop.com