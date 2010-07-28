StyleCaster
Share

15 Flirty Hair Accessories Under $25

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Flirty Hair Accessories Under $25

Bee Shyuan
by
15 Flirty Hair Accessories Under $25
15 Start slideshow

If summer has you relaxing into a more casual chic state (namely a rotation of white tees and denim cutoffs), try a fun hair accessory on for size. Aside from adding a much needed spark to your heat wave uniform, accessories are a smart buy they’ll transition better to your fall wardrobe better than that barely there sundress. Get shopping with these 15 steals, all under $25!

Related: Create a Shapely Outfit With These 20 Awesome Belts!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Extra zest hair clip, $18, at Anthropologie

Channel your inner Park Avenue princess. Wilton pearl rhinestone headband, $24.37, at Amazon.com

Knit flower headband, $16.50, at The Limited

Skinny satin bow headband, $16, limited edition at Ann Taylor

A Modern Fascinator with short veil, $23.99, at Mod Cloth

Through the wire headband in roses, $16.99, at ModCloth

This femme pin doubles as a brooch. Large silk blossom pin, $18.50, at JCrew

Perfect for a retro side-parted 'do. France Luxe rhinestone barrettes, $24.99 for set of 2, at Folica.com

Tie dye braided headbands, $4.50 each, at Charlotte Russe

Native American leather hair ties, $12.95 each, North Star Leather

Marc by Marc Jacobs enamel disc bobby pins, $22 for set of 2, at Shopbop.com

Goddess chain headwrap, $18, at Urban Outfitters

Chain and leather headwrap duo, $7.50, at Charlotte Russe

Faux leather headband set, $8, Ulta.com

Cheetah headwrap, $3.50, Forever 21

Next slideshow starts in 10s

STYLECASTER Summer Concert Series Rocks It Again: Fans Rush The Stage!

STYLECASTER Summer Concert Series Rocks It Again: Fans Rush The Stage!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share