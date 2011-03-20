StyleCaster
15 Flirty Floral Frocks To Celebrate The First Day of Spring

Andrea
by
Spring has officially sprung y’all! So, what better way to celebrate the first day of a new season than with a little shopping? It’s time to put away those dark, winter wardrobes and get in the mood for something a little lighter for spring. And while florals may not be for everyone, there are a number of equally subltle options out there for a more toned-down take on the girly print.

You may have to keep layering for a few more weeks but with these 15 dresses, you’ll be ready when the warm weather finally hits. Click through and get to shopping!

Arizona Muse Photo: Benjamin Alexander Huseby, Dazed & Confused March 2011

Adam Forget Me Not silk dress, $236.25, at The Outnet

Pink Pop Floral Print Knotback Dress, $75, at Topshop

Taupes and Dreams Dress, $44.99, at Modcloth

Zimmermann Floral-print cotton dress, $275, at Net-a-Porter

Minkpink Latter Day Floral Bandeau Maxi Dress, $107.58, at Asos

Miss Sixty One Shoulder Printed Dress, $116.55, at Asos

Staring at Stars Chiffon Maxi Dress, $79, at Urban Outfitters

Blu Moon Summer Lovin Mini Dress, $154, at Piperlime

Free People Floral-Print Day Dress, $49, at Lord & Taylor

Lace Yoke Posy Dress, $22.80, at Forever 21

ONE by Line & Dot Printed Long Dress, $118, at Shopbop

T-Bags Floral-print jersey tank dress, $105.75, at The Outnet

Madewell Violetta Dress, $49.99, at Madewell

Rebecca Minkoff Naomi Dress, $118.80, at Basic Boutique

Basket of Petals Dress, $54.99, at Modcloth

