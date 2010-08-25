StyleCaster
15 Fall Pants From Runway To Real Way

StyleCaster

Kerry Pieri
by
Those who nod their heads in disbelief over the whole harem pants thing can say a quiet thank you to the Hammer-inspired drop crotches for ushering in a pants wave if you will. Fall bowed down to the power of the style of the working girl (no, not that kind of working girl) with well-tailored trousers of the boot-cut, flared and peg leg variety. Grey, black, tan and other neutrals get the most love, though gold lam also made a flashy appearance at Balmain.

Paired with sheer blouses for some sex appeal or cozy knits for chilly autumn days, there’s no doubt the pants have it. Click through for some runway inspiration and gorgeous to-buy options above.

1 of 21

Balmain Fall 2010

Tory Burch black cotton blend pants with buckles, $270, at Net-A-Porter

Alexander McQueen gold flare pants, $1350, at Bergdorf Goodman

Celine Fall 2010

Topshop Boutique cropped 70s pants, $70, at Topshop

Etoile Isabel Marant pinstripe trousers, $295, at Net-A-Porter

Chloé Fall 2010

Sandro tan slouch pants, $295, at Net-A-Porter

Feature green gathered waist trousers, $75, at Pixie Market

Banana Republic tan flared pants, $89.50, at Banana Republic

Asos green belted soft pant, $50.55, at Asos

Givenchy Fall 2010

Vanessa Bruno black draped pants, $317, at La Garçonne

Selected Femme navy corduroy trousers, $84.25, at Asos

Stella McCartney Fall 2010

Old Navy gray cropped trousers, $29.50, at Old Navy

Topshop light grey tapered trousers, $70, at Topshop

Anne Klein men's inspired bootleg pants, $89, at Anne Klein

Miu Miu Fall 2010

Best Behavior silk pants, $197, at Pixie Market

Mango black rolled hem pants, $65.72, at Asos

