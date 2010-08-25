15 Fall Pants From Runway To Real Way

Those who nod their heads in disbelief over the whole harem pants thing can say a quiet thank you to the Hammer-inspired drop crotches for ushering in a pants wave if you will. Fall bowed down to the power of the style of the working girl (no, not that kind of working girl) with well-tailored trousers of the boot-cut, flared and peg leg variety. Grey, black, tan and other neutrals get the most love, though gold lam also made a flashy appearance at Balmain.

Paired with sheer blouses for some sex appeal or cozy knits for chilly autumn days, there’s no doubt the pants have it. Click through for some runway inspiration and gorgeous to-buy options above.