15 Fabulous Flat Sandals For Spring, All Under $100

Alyssa
by
It took until almost May, but springtime weather is finally upon us! At last, we can think about stashing away our clunky leather boots and switching them out for some super cute flat sandals. These will be a staple through the spring and summer months, so it’s imperative that you find a pair (or three) that you love enough to live in until September.

Luckily, there are tons of affordableand adorableoptions out there, and we’ve scoured the market to bring you our favorites. We chose 15 pairs of flat sandals under $100 that we think you’ll love. All you need now are a pedicure and a tan, and although we wish that we could, we can’t really help you with those. Click through to shop our picks!

Steve Madden Paiigge sandal, $70, at Piperlime

Oasis simple strappy sandals, $44.83, at ASOS

Black strappy sandals, $49.90, at Zara

Sam Edelman Geneva sandal, $89.95, at Nordstrom

Fabio chestnut buckle cuff sandals, $85, at Topshop

FIJI leather tie-up flat sandals, $35.86, at ASOS

Sam Edelman Ginnie sandals, $90, at Piperlime

Cliodhna sandals, $30, at ALDO

Seychelles Anthology sandals, $90, at Piperlime

Killah Geneviev Studded Flat Sandals, $71.72, at ASOS

HOT red strappy sandals, $45, at Topshop

Nine West Tali sandal, $89.95, at Nordstrom

Rokapulco gladiator sandals, $79, at Nine West

DV Marci leather sandals, $77, at Dolce Vita

DV by Dolce Vita Dauphin sandal, $69.95, at Nordstrom

