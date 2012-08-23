15 Cool Designer Hotels Around the World

Over-the-top fashion and lush interiors go hand-in-hand (hello, Anna Dello Russo). So it was only a matter of time before fashion folks started making waves in the boutique hotel business.

In the last few years, fashion houses have been opening hotels from Kuwait to Queensland, luring globetrotting fashion insiders along with label-hungry vacationers who can’t resist the appeal of elite luxury labels.

In addition to luxury boutique hotels owned and designed by top fashion brands, historic properties are starting to enlist notable designers to refurbish preexisting guest rooms with more fashion-forward aesthetics. From Missoni to Karl Lagerfeld, beloved brands are proving that designer hotels are the next big thing in the luxury market.

Now that’s what we call the suite life.

