15 Cool Designer Hotels Around the World

Over-the-top fashion and lush interiors go hand-in-hand (hello, Anna Dello Russo). So it was only a matter of time before fashion folks started making waves in the boutique hotel business.
In the last few years, fashion houses have been opening hotels from Kuwait to Queensland, luring globetrotting fashion insiders along with label-hungry vacationers who can’t resist the appeal of elite luxury labels.
In addition to luxury boutique hotels owned and designed by top fashion brands, historic properties are starting to enlist notable designers to refurbish preexisting guest rooms with more fashion-forward aesthetics. From Missoni to Karl Lagerfeld, beloved brands are proving that designer hotels are the next big thing in the luxury market.
Now that’s what we call the suite life.
Click through to see our 15 favorite designer hotels. Comment to us know which one is your favorite!
The aptly named "Missoni Room" in Edinburgh's Hotel Missoni features the brand's signature zig-zag prints along with brightly-colored walls and sleek, modern fixtures. 1 George IV Bridge Edinburgh, United Kingdom; hotelmissoni.com.
Photo:
Hotel Missoni/
Likewise, a sitting area in Hotel Missoni Kuwait incorporates the distinctive zig-zags onto orange and green seat cushions while funky striped tables lend a hip, modern vibe. Arabian Gulf Road, Symphony Center, Kuwait City, Kuwait; hotelmissoni.com.
Photo:
Hotel Missoni/
A stay at the Bulgari Resort in Bali is no thrifty affair. Perched atop a cliff with picture-perfect views of the Indian Ocean, these villas are epitomize luxury travel. Jalan Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Bali, Indonesia; bulgarihotels.com.
Photo:
Bulgari Hotels/
Each of the 17 rooms in Hotel du Petit Moulin in Paris' Le Marais district features a one-of-a-kind interior designed by couturier Christian Lacroix, including splashy, brightly-colored mural illustrations. 29 Rue de Poitou, Paris, France; paris-hotel-petitmoulin.com.
Photo:
Hotel du Petit Moulin/
Likewise, Hotel le Bellechasse in the Saint Germain district boasts 34 luxuriously appointed rooms designed by Christian Lacroix. This particular suite features a ruby red desk chair and enormous illustration of the sun behind a king-size bed. 8 Rue de Bellechasse, Paris, France; lebellechasse.com.
Photo:
Hotel le Bellechasse/
For its second eponymous hotel (the first was in Dubai), Armani focused on lush interiors with a modern, sophisticated vibe for its Milan location. The building also looks like a giant "A" when viewed from the sky—a little in-plane marketing for travelers flying overhead.
Photo:
Wall Street Journal/Armani Hotel Milano
The Palazzo Versace in Queensland, Australia features over-the-top rooms like the Lagoon Suite (pictured) that mimics Donatella's flare for the outrageous with bright printed pillows and splashy accessories. 94 Seaworld Drive, Main Beach, Australia; palazzoversace.com.
Photo:
Palazzo Versace/
Diane von Furstenberg's first large-scale interior design project required her to rethink a series of suites in the Claridge's London hotel. Between the bold printed textiles and modern bespoke furniture, it's easy to see DVF's hand print in the finished product. 49 Brook Street, London, United Kingdom; claridges.co.uk.
Photo:
Claridge's/
Maison Moschino in Milan boasts 65 eccentric rooms all designed around zany fairytale themes, including "Alice's Room," "Sleeping in a Ballgown," "Shadows," and "The Ribbon" (pictured above), 12 b Viale Monte Grappa, Milan, Italy; maisonmoschino.com.
Photo:
Maison Moschino/
The Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Montego Bay, Jamaica has hosted style icons like Grace Kelly and Jackie Kennedy. Adding to its high-fashion credentials, each oceanfront guest room was designed by Ralph Lauren. Hanover Parish, Jamaica; roundhill.com.
Photo:
Round Hill/
Italian designer Alberta Ferretti lent her good taste to eight guest rooms in the Palazzo Viviani in Northern Italy. While the hotel is situated in a 13th century Castello, each suite has a fresh, clean vibe finished with simple fixtures and crisp white linens. 38 Via Roma, Montegridolfo, Italy; montegridolfo.com.
Photo:
Palazzo Viviani/
On the southern Bahia coast in Brazil, Uxua Casa Hotel offers of ten unique casas furnished by Wilbert Gas, a former creative director of Diesel. Gas' flare for urban-inspired designed—along with artful details from local craftspersons—give the rooms an eclectic appeal. Praça São João Batista, Brazil; uxua.com.
Photo:
Uxua Casa Hotel/Fernando Lombardi
London milliner Philip Treacy served as the design director for the G Hotel in his hometown of Galway, Ireland, infusing the site with jaw-dropping fixtures like the dramatic uneven glass chandelier shown above. Wellpark, Dublin Road, Galway, Ireland; theghotel.ie.
Photo:
G Hotel/
The Puntacana Resort and Club in the Dominican Republic offers luxurious beachside villas designed by the master of luxury design himself, Oscar de la Renta. Higuey Abraham Lincoln 960, Dominican Republic; puntacana.com.
Photo:
PUNTACANA/
Karl Lagerfeld worked with Chanel's signature black and white color palette for 53 mega-luxe suites in Berlin's Schlosshotel im Grunewald (we think this brocade headboard feels particularly "Karl"). 10 Brahmsstraße, Berlin, Germany; schlosshotelberlin.com.
Photo:
Schlosshotel im Grunewald/