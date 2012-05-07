The 15 Best Celebrities To Follow On Instagram

I don’t think there’s a single person who isn’t obsessed with Instagram. I’m a diehard BlackBerry user (judge me all you want, I don’t care) but even I can’t resist the fantastic filters and the way it can make anyone with an iPhone/iPad into the next Terry Richardson. I promptly downloaded it on my iPad and constantly find myself scanning through the dramatic pictures of some of my favorite fashionistas, socialites and celebrities.
Another reason why people can’t stop talking about Instagram is because it was sold to Facebook recently for the bargain basement price of $1 billion. Just a casual billion. Sigh.
Anyway, even though Instagram is already huge in the social media world, it’s only going to get bigger. Judging by the way technology is infiltrating the younger generations of the world, I wouldn’t be surprised if infants were Instagram–ing sepia pics of themselves being breast-fed in a few years.
In honor of Instagram taking over the world one picture at a time, I’ve compiled a list of the 15 best celebrities to follow. Click through the gallery above and let us know if there’s anybody you think that should of made the cut by leaving a comment down below!
Taylor Swift's Instagram is what an adorable teenage girl's would look like, if that teenage girl was really talented and really rich with an awesome life.
My obsession with Emma Roberts is not normal. Her Instagram is one of the best ones out there, and gives you an inside glimpse into Hollywood's most elite shindigs. Here she is with Jason Wu.
Entourage star, environmentalist and total babe Adrian Grenier offers an insightful view into his world travels and other interesting topics on his Instagram.
Lady Gaga's go-to fashion guru Nicola Formichetti has quite the life of his own -- and it's all documented on his Instagram!
Tattooed fashionista Kat Von D is not afraid to get personal with her fans via Instagram.
Obviously Zooey Deschanel uses Instagram for quirky things, like nail art and cappuccinos. A walking stereotype, but I love it anyway.
Rihanna's Instagram is filled with marijuana, Louboutins and outrageous hair. Awesome.
Dark Angel's Jessica Alba (yes, that's how I think of her) has the best kind of Instagram: one that shows really skinny and hot people eating.
Lauren Conrad's Instagram offers some insight into the post-Hills lives of some of our favorite MTV celebrities. (Steph Pratt and Lo Bosworth are still friends?!)
Pink on a private jet with Butch Walker? Fine by me. The rockstar mom hasn't changed a bit.
Admit it -- you love Zac Efron! Okay well, even if you don't, his Instagram feed offers a behind-the-scenes look at all his movies, red carpet appearances and more.
Kim Kardashian's Instagram provides an inside look at her and Kanye's bizarre but awesome relationship. See above for some Air Jordan love.
Snoop Dogg gets vintage with this picture of him and Tupac. It's not a hologram, but it's beautiful.
Usher's Instagram gives us an inside look at the studio -- and we love that.
Justin Bieber's Instagram documents the craziness of his daily life -- such as the lunatic fan who wouldn't let his car leave. It also has an array of weird glamour shots. Love it.