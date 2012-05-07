The 15 Best Celebrities To Follow On Instagram

I don’t think there’s a single person who isn’t obsessed with Instagram. I’m a diehard BlackBerry user (judge me all you want, I don’t care) but even I can’t resist the fantastic filters and the way it can make anyone with an iPhone/iPad into the next Terry Richardson. I promptly downloaded it on my iPad and constantly find myself scanning through the dramatic pictures of some of my favorite fashionistas, socialites and celebrities.

Another reason why people can’t stop talking about Instagram is because it was sold to Facebook recently for the bargain basement price of $1 billion. Just a casual billion. Sigh.

Anyway, even though Instagram is already huge in the social media world, it’s only going to get bigger. Judging by the way technology is infiltrating the younger generations of the world, I wouldn’t be surprised if infants were Instagram–ing sepia pics of themselves being breast-fed in a few years.

In honor of Instagram taking over the world one picture at a time, I’ve compiled a list of the 15 best celebrities to follow. Click through the gallery above and let us know if there’s anybody you think that should of made the cut by leaving a comment down below!