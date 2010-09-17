15 Backpacks That Are Actually Cute!

Since designers David Neville and Marcus Wainwright debuted a delicious Spring 2010 collection of ultra wearable blazers, army green military style jackets and slouchy pants that were right in tune with last spring’s menswear moment, I’ve been a Rag & Bone devotee. Their fall 2010 collection was even more to-die-over with rich chunky knits and plaids layered to perfection looks which now occupy about 50 percent of my desk’s cubicle wall space, mixed with some Daria Werbowy photos and some office-isms.

So when the designers sent a backpack down the runway on the shoulders of model Daria Strokous during their Spring ’11 show, I took notice. I understand that this concept can elicit some confusion, and our thoughts are right in tune with your own are backpacks in fact… back?

I’ve previously been of the belief that backpacks should only be worn by those under the age of 15, or for functional purposes (read: anyone setting off for a camping adventure). But if Rag & Bone says backpacks are cool and designers are making some very cute ones, then that’s enough reason for me to start giving my shoulders equal attention. My left shoulder and your future chiropractor will thank me.