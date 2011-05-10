StyleCaster
15 Awesome Crop Tops: The Short Story

Andrea
by
Have you ever asked yourself the question: Where would I be without Cher Horowitz? It’s kind of unbelievable how often I find myself turning to her for style inspiration. The 90s style icon made everything from knee highs to plaid seem cool. And now, thanks to Cher’s genius, crop tops are making a comeback for spring.

Before you go cringing at the thought of having to bare your midriff in public after months of hiding under chunky sweaters, hear me out. If you feel so inclined, then by all means, bare that belly. But if you’d rather not, then play with proportion by layering a tank under your crop top. No matter what you choose, be sure to wear your crop top with Cher Horowitz-esque confidence. Here are 15 perfect tops to get you started!

Tropical Dream Crop Top, $65, at Wildfoxcouture

Apache Eagle Charlie Crop Tank, $64, at Wildfoxcouture

Crop Blouse by Boutique, $110, at Topshop

Printed Cropped Tank, $34.50, at Delia's

We the Free Lacey Crop Muscle Tee, $48, at Freepeople

Marc by Marc Jacobs Cropped Tank, $118, at Barneys

Cropped Border Print Slub Tank, $13.80, at Forever21

Boutique by Jaeger Sleeveless Silk Top, $206.20, at ASOS

Miss Ferriday Button Back Crop Top, $141, at Boutiquetoyou

Sass & Bide Make You Mine Cropped Embellished Beaded Tee, $259.99, at ASOS

Shells Fitted Boxy Tee, $49, at Bebe

Rachel Comey Ether Top, $308, at Shoplesnouvelles

The Hampton Shirt, $185, at Rag & Bone

Spandex Jersey Blend Sleeveless Turtleneck Crop Top, $26, at Americanapparel

Embroidered Mesh Crop Top, $88, at Freepeople

