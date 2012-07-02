Made In America: 15 Awesome Indie Record Labels

With today’s technology making it easier and easier for aspiring artists to self-produce and distribute their work online, the sheer amount of music out there is, quite frankly, overwhelming. While there are definitely plenty of hidden gems, it can be difficult to find the truly amazing amongst all of the mediocre bands crowding the Web. That’s where these 15 awesome indie record labels come in. Thanks to their hard work, we are able to easily enjoy the incredible sounds of some unforgettable talent. From indie rock to techno to metal, these labels represent an incredible array of talent, and with music insiders and performers such as Diplo and Steve Aoki taking the reins, we can be sure that the music is in the right hands.

In celebration of our nation’s independence, we’ve rounded up our favorite indie record labels dedicated to bringing us awesome music from the good ol’ U.S. of A. These companies have taken the American entrepreneurial spirit to heart — combining a passion for music with savvy business techniques to ensure that the right music makes it to our ears.