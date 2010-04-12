14 Spring Shoes to Brighten Up Your Warmer Weather Wardrobe

L to R: Nicholas Kirkwood Digital Leopard Bootie, $895, at kirnazabete.com and Fendi Cut-Out Slingback, $695, at barneys.com.

When it comes to wearing colorful shoes, you’ll likely get one of two results: You’ll turn heads with some glam statement footwear (with compliments included, if you style them especially well), or you could end looking the wrong side of tacky. As hard as it is for us New Yorkers to get out of our head-to-toe black mindsets, Spring is all about color, and that means incorporating playful pops of pinks, blues, and orange hues into our season ensembles. So in other words, we’re up for the challenge.

In an effort to check the tackiness factor, we’ve compiled some of the best Spring footwear of the moment all in delicious candy colors. If you’re skilled enough to make your footwear last through all those Hamptoms beach parties and pool-deck drinking marathons, then two investment pieces (like the hot styles above) may be your shopping route. Otherwise we’ve compiled some affordable finds too, because we all could do with a bit of budget relief come tax time.

These colorful options come at prices that won’t give you an anxiety attack if you happen to spill a drop of wine.



Clockwise from top left: Calvin Klein Jillian “Jelly” Thong Sandals, $45, at bloomingdales.com; See by Chloe Green Jelly Flats, $79, at couture.zappos.com; Dolce Vita Pela Crisscross Wedge Sandals, $170, at saksfifthavenue.com; Diane von Furstenberg Naomi Sequined Leather Sandals, $180, at netaporter.com; Gianni Bini “Mohegan” Slingbacks, $89.99, at dillards.com. Aldo Lilac Knotted High Heel, $100, at aldo.com.



Clockwise from top left: Matt Bernson “Sherpa” Sandals, $169, at bloomingdales.com; Twelfth St. by Cynthia Vincent Odeon Flat Sandals, $250, at ssense.com; Kate Spade “Klick” Heels, $245, at katespade.com; Pour la Victoire Yellow Leather Lace-Up Sandals, $324, at nationaljeancompany.com; Elizabeth and James T-strap Braided Sandals, $250, at bloomingdales.com; Lanvin Jewel Macrame Sandal, $1,435, at kirnazabete.com.

More Fashion News We Love:

Studly Spring Sandals

Beauty and the Feet

