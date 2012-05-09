StyleCaster
Share

14 Printed Umbrellas To Keep You Dry and Divine

What's hot
StyleCaster

14 Printed Umbrellas To Keep You Dry and Divine

Susie G
by
14 Printed Umbrellas To Keep You Dry and Divine
15 Start slideshow

I don’t know about you, but here in New York City it’s one heck of a dreary hump day. It’s raining, it’s cold for spring standards and today is just pretty much straight out dull.

But if there’s one thing all of us can do to combat this gray day, it’s jazz up our umbrella game with some colorful, printed varieties. But why prints, you may ask?

Well, as you may already know, prints and graphics are a huge trend for the spring 2012 season, spotted all over the catwalks from Peter Pilotto and Mary Katrantzou to Prabal Gurung. And if there is one rule of thumb on how to rock this hot-off-the-runway trend (as backed by various magazine spreads), its that there is absolutely no limit to how many different types of prints and graphics you can throw into your ensemble.

Yes, you might look like a bold eye sore to some fashion innovator haters, but at least now with these eye-catching umbrellas you’ll be able to throw them some shade — literally.

Check out 14 of our favorite adventurous umbrellas (with a few classic styles thrown in too) in the slideshow above!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Jean Paul Gaultier x Guy De Jean Umbrella, $175, at Opening Ceremony

Photo: Opening Ceremony/

Frank Lloyd Wright Waterlilies Umbrella, $32, at MoMA Store

Photo: MoMA Store/

Etro Paisley Print Umbrella, $320, at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter/

Burberry Trafalgar Packable Check Umbrella, $195, at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdales.com/

Felix Rey Singing In the Rain Clear Umbrella, $65, at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdales.com/

Cath Kidston Kensington-2 Umbrella, $34.79, at ASOS

Photo: ASOS/

Barneys New York Awning Stripe Folding Umbrella, $130, at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York/

Missoni Blue Alessandra Mini Automatic Umbrella, about $137, at Liberty London

Photo: Liberty London/

White Daisy Full Length Umbrella, about $45, at UmbrellaHeaven.com

Photo: UmbrellaHeaven.com/

Keep Dry Umbrella, about $41, at Art. Lebedev Studio

Photo: Art.Lebedev Studio/

Futai Genie Manual Multi 41 Umbrella, $26.99, at Target

Photo: Target/

Sky Lite Umbrella, $28, at MoMA Store

Photo: MoMA Store/

London Undercover Chips & Ketchup Umbrella, about $45, at London Undercover

Photo: London Undercover/

Marc By Marc Jacobs Linear Logo Umbrella, $58, at Marc Jacobs

Photo: Marc Jacobs/

Futai Genie Manual Multi 41 Umbrella, $26.99, at Target

Photo: Target/

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Rihanna Shows Off Her Coconuts For Coconut Water & Terry Richardson

Rihanna Shows Off Her Coconuts For Coconut Water & Terry Richardson
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share