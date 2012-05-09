14 Printed Umbrellas To Keep You Dry and Divine

I don’t know about you, but here in New York City it’s one heck of a dreary hump day. It’s raining, it’s cold for spring standards and today is just pretty much straight out dull.

But if there’s one thing all of us can do to combat this gray day, it’s jazz up our umbrella game with some colorful, printed varieties. But why prints, you may ask?

Well, as you may already know, prints and graphics are a huge trend for the spring 2012 season, spotted all over the catwalks from Peter Pilotto and Mary Katrantzou to Prabal Gurung. And if there is one rule of thumb on how to rock this hot-off-the-runway trend (as backed by various magazine spreads), its that there is absolutely no limit to how many different types of prints and graphics you can throw into your ensemble.

Yes, you might look like a bold eye sore to some fashion innovator haters, but at least now with these eye-catching umbrellas you’ll be able to throw them some shade — literally.

Check out 14 of our favorite adventurous umbrellas (with a few classic styles thrown in too) in the slideshow above!