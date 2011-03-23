13 Street Style Stars You Might Not Know By Name

By now, we’re all familiar with the Taylor Tomasi Hill’s, Anna Dello Russo‘s and Kate Lanphear’s of the fashion world, but every season, there are a handful of women who are photographed over and over again for their stellar street style, but we have no idea who they are. Frustrating, right? Most of these chic show-goers either stay out of the public eye for the other ten months of the year, have jobs that are more behind-the-scenes, or just live all the way in Russia or Australia.
We’ve compiled a list of thirteen ladies who are the darlings of street-style bloggers everywhere, but who haven’t quite achieved household name status. Click through to see all of our choices, because it feels so good to finally put a name to a face.
Miroslava Duma, Russian socialite and freelance fashion editor. She has worked at Harper's Bazaar Russia and is currently writing for OK! Magazine Russia.
Stevie Dance, editor of RUSSH Magazine in Australia, stylist and creative consultant.
Julia Starr Jamois, fashion editor of Wonderland Magazine.
Christine Centenera, fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar Australia and freelance stylist.
Michelle Harper, CEO of Darac Beauty.
Anya Ziourova, fashion director of Tatler Russia.
Stephanie LaCava, fashion writer and frequent contributor to Vogue and The New York Times.
Vika Gazinskaya, Russian fashion designer.
Natasha Goldenberg, columnist for Grazia Russia who formerly worked with Dasha Zhukova at Kova & T.
Gaia Repossi, French socialite and jewelry designer.
Sarah Rutson, fashion director at Lane Crawford, Asia's leading luxury department store.
Barbara Martelo, stylist for Vogue Spain.
Yasmin Sewell, creative director at Liberty of London.