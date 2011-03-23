13 Street Style Stars You Might Not Know By Name

By now, we’re all familiar with the Taylor Tomasi Hill’s, Anna Dello Russo‘s and Kate Lanphear’s of the fashion world, but every season, there are a handful of women who are photographed over and over again for their stellar street style, but we have no idea who they are. Frustrating, right? Most of these chic show-goers either stay out of the public eye for the other ten months of the year, have jobs that are more behind-the-scenes, or just live all the way in Russia or Australia.

We’ve compiled a list of thirteen ladies who are the darlings of street-style bloggers everywhere, but who haven’t quite achieved household name status. Click through to see all of our choices, because it feels so good to finally put a name to a face.