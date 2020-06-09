The ’13 Reasons Why’ Cast Made Big Bucks For Their Final Season

Scroll To See More Images

When 13 Reasons Why premiered in 2017, the cast was full of unknowns. And while none of the actors are household names now, the 13 Reasons Why cast salary is far more than when Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Ross Butler, Miles Heizer and other stars made their Netflix debut in season 1.

13 Reasons Why, which is based on the 2007 Jay Asher novel of the same name, follows a group of students at the fictional Liberty High School. The first season centers on Hannah Baker, a teenage girl who commits suicide after she’s bullied and mistreated by several of her classmates and administrators. After Hannah commits suicide, tapes to each of her bullies are sent, detailing how they played a part in her decision to kill herself. While the series, which is produced by Selena Gomez, has been criticized for its depiction of suicide, 13 Reasons Why has also earned praise for its realistic look at high school bullying and depression. The series also continues to be one of Netflix’s most-viewed original series all the way up until its final season, which premiered on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Find out how much Brandon Flynn, Christian Navarro, Devin Druid and other 13 Reasons Why cast members were paid for the final season ahead.

Katherine Langford

Salary: $80,000 per episode

Langford was the lead of 13 Reasons Why season 1. She played Hannah Baker, a new student at Liberty High School who commits suicide and leaves behind a set of tapes for the 13 reasons and people who were responsible for her death. Langford, whose first role she ever booked was 13 Reasons Why, went on to be nominated for a Golden Globe for the role. For the first two seasons, Langford made $80,000 per episode as a co-lead of the show, according to Deadline. After her character’s death in season 1, Langford had a recurring role in season 2, where she appeared in a few episodes. (For season 1, the $80,000-per-episode salary would’ve netted her $1,040,000.) Langford left the show after season 2, so she didn’t receive the pay bump that the other cast members did in season 3.

Dylan Minnette

Salary: $200,000 per episode

Minnette, who had acted in shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Prison Break and Supernatural before 13 Reasons Why, stars as Clay Jenson, the protagonist of the series who has a crush on Hannah when she was a live and investigates the reasons for her death after she dies. In season 1 and 2, Minnette earned the same salary as Langford: $80,000 per episode, according to Deadline. However, after negotiations before season 3, Minnette became the series’ sole lead and received a pay bump to $200,000 per episode. It’s unclear if he had the same salary for season 4, but if he did, the rate would’ve paid him $2 million for the final season, making him the highest-paid cast member on the show.

Brandon Flynn

Salary: $150,000 per episode

Flynn stars as Justin Foley, a jock at Liberty High School who comes from an abusive family and is in on-again, off-again relationship with Jessica. As one of the second-tier cast members, Flynn received between $20,000 to $60,000 per episode in season 1 and 2 before he and the rest of the cast received raises before season 3, thanks to the show’s popularity, according to Deadline. For season 3, Flynn was paid $135,000 per episode, and for season 4, he was paid $150,000 per episode, which resulted in $1.5 million for the final season.

Alisha Boe

Salary: $150,000 per episode

After Langford exited 13 Reasons Why in season 2, Boe became the series’ female lead. She stars as Jessica Davis, another new student at Liberty High School who’s sexually assaulted by another character. In the third season, she’s elected as student body president. When it comes to her pay, Boe and the other supporting character are on a lower tier to Langford and Minnette. Per Deadline, she made between $20,000 sand $60,000 per episode for season 1 and 2. For season 3, she made $135,000 per episode, and for the last season, she made $150,000 per episode (the same as other supporting cast members after salary negotiations before season 3), which would’ve paid her $1.5 million for the final season.

Justin Prentice

Salary: $135,000 per episode

Prentice stars as Bryce Walker, a Liberty High School student from a rich family who sexually assaults Hannah and Jessica in season 1 and is murdered in season 3. After his death in season 3, Prentice exited the show as a series regular. Per Deadline, Prentice was also considered one of the supporting cast members, which means he made between $20,000 to $60,000 per episode in season 1 and 2. He received a pay bump to $135,000 per episode in season 3, which would’ve netted him $1,755,000 for the season if he appeared in all the episodes.

Christian Navarro

Salary: $150,000 per episode

Navarro stars as Tony Padilla, Clay’s best friend at Liberty High School who helps him deal with Hannah’s death. Tony is also who sends the tapes to Hannah’s bullies after Hannah gives them to him before her death. Navarro made between $20,000 and $60,000 per episode in season 1 as one of the supporting cast members on the show. After negotiations before season 3, he received a pay bump to $135,000 per episode. He received another raise in season 4 to be paid $150,000 per episode, which would’ve paid him $1.5 million if he appeared in all 10 episodes.

Miles Heizer

Salary: $150,000 per episode

Heizer plays Alex Standall, Jessica’s ex-boyfriend and the person who kills Bryce in season 3 by pushing him into a river. Per Deadline, he was considered one of the second-tier cast members, so he was paid between $20,000 and $60,000 per episode for the first two seasons. Along with the other supporting cast members, he received a raise for $135,000 per episode in season 3 and another pay bump to $150,000 per episode in season 4. If he appeared in all final 10 episodes of the series, he would’ve made $1.5 million for the final season.

Devin Druid

Salary: $150,000 per episode

Druid plays Tyler Down, a photographer and severely bullied student at Liberty High School. After attempting a school massacre in season 2, season 3 documented Tyler’s emotional recovery. Per Deadline, Druid was also one of the supporting cast members on the show to receive between $20,000 and $60,000 per episode in seasons 1 and 2. He was paid $135,000 per episode in season 3, and $150,000 per episode in season 4. If he appeared in all 10 episodes of the final season, he would’ve received $1.5 million.

Ross Butler

Salary: $150,000 per episode

Butler, who also starred on Riverdale, plays Zach Dempsey, a jock at Liberty High School who assaults Bryce before his death. After the success of both Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why, Butler decided to depart Riverdale, where he had a recurring role. (Charles Melton was recast as his character Reggie Mantle.) For 13 Reasons Why, Butler was paid between $20,000 and $60,000 for seasons 1 and 2. His salary raised to $135,000 per episode in season 3, and he was paid $150,000 per episode for the final season.