The 13 Most Couture Spots To Rest Your Head

Jessica Rubin
Tablet, an online resource for scoping out only the most luxurious and exclusive hotels in the world, has compiled a list of 13 designer resorts. Featuring names from Armani to Oscar de la Renta, the Tablet list will make sure you are never without your favorite names in fashion. The company has even ensured that someone approved these hotels before you arrive, sending their own team of travel experts to inspect and review the various spots. Click through for images of the hotels and slip into a wonderful day dream of relaxation … but just for a minute. Fashion Week beckons, after all.

Hotel Missoni Kuwait, Kuwait City, Kuwait

Armani Hotel Dubai, Dubai, UAE

Casa Camper Berlin, Berlin, Germany

Le Bellechasse, Paris, France. Designer: Christian Lacroix

Maison Moschino, Milan, Italy

Palazzo Versace, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Montego Bay, Jamaica

Designer: Ralph Lauren

Tcherassi Hotel + Spa, Cartagena, Colombia

The Bulgari Hotel, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia

The G Galway, Galway area, Ireland

Designer: Philip Treacy

The Villa by Barton G.

10 suites in the Versace mansion

Tortuga Bay, Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Designer: Oscar de la Renta

Uxua Casa Hotel, Trancoso, Bahia, Brazil

Designer: Wilbert Das, former Diesel creative director

