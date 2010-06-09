13 Hot Summer Shorts Under $75

With the sun strong in the sky and terrace soirees lasting into the wee hours, it’s officially summer. Time to show off those Vitamin D-deprived gams with a pair of chic shorts. Check out our shopping guide above for our best picks!
The destroyed finish gives off a sexy beach girl vibe but the longer length is functional for running around town. Destroyed boy fit bermuda shorts, $45.50 at American Eagle Outfitters
Nothing says summer like a pair of white shorts. Easy Money Jean Co 'Jackpot' stretch denim shorts, $68 at Nordstrom.
Patched denim works better for warmer seasons. Cheap Monday distressed patch denim shorts, $65 at Farfetch.com
Try out windowpane checks at an affordable price. Hurley lowrider plaid multi short, $39.50 at PacSun.com
A longer length pairs well for pedaling around town on a vintage bicycle. Classic plaid bermuda shorts, $44.50 at Aeropostale.com
Perfect for a jaunty sailor look. Sailor shorts, $39.50 at Express
Or try the nautical vibe in stripes. Sun deck shorts, $50 at Eryn Brinie
A classic summer pattern that comes back each season. Callahan printed short, $58 at Lilly Pulitzer
This high-waisted print number can pair well with the season's crop tops. Rock rose shorts, $29.99 at ModCloth.com
Innerwear as outerwear at a reasonable price. Premium lingerie shorts, $65 at Topshop.
Try injecting a bit of color in your wardrobe. Pleated rolled up shorts in sulpha green, $49.50 at Gap.
Tribal prints are in season such as this batik printed short by J.Crew ($69.50).
Or go utilitarian. Les Halles 'The Carpenter' shorts, $74 at Shopbop