13 Home Decor E-Shops That You Can Actually Afford

Moving can be a nightmare, especially here in New York City where you face the added challenge of schlepping all of your stuff up and down 5 flights of stairs for an entire day, only to realize that — surprise! — it doesn’t exactly fit into your tiny new apartment.
I just experienced one of those moves a few weeks ago, and although I was lucky enough not to deal with the strenuous stair-climbing, I still have this looming, yet completely illogical, desire to redecorate. You see, the problem is, as a twenty-something living in one of the most expensive cities in the world, I’m kind of lacking in the extra space and extra cash required for such a project.
As usual, I turned to the Internet to fulfill my needs, but quickly realized that I had nowhere to go to get a few cool, key items that could spice up my new living space without breaking the bank. So my quest began, and I have successfully returned with a round up of the best home decor e-shops where you can find quirky-but-cute interior pieces for only the slightest decimal of a month’s rent.
Click through to shop my favorite finds from each and then get to decorating!
Leif, Tart Server $15
At not even a year old, this Brooklyn-based shop boasts an impressive archive of clean-lined, vibrant kitchenware, as well as some pretty sweet jewelry.
CB2, Bed Linens $50-149
CB2 is kind of like Ikea's cooler cousin, offering a curated selection of contemporary, but still affordable, pieces to outfit every room in your home.
Uncommon Goods, Shower Squid $35
The name says it all: Uncommon Goods is your one-stop shop to find those quirky little decorative additions that can't be found anywhere else. I mean, an adorable squid to hold all of your shower goodies? Who came up with that?!
Quirk, White Vase $35
Quirk's decorative designs are full of whimsy. Exhibit A: this vase looks like it's about to come to life and start dancing around on my window sill.
The Curiosity Shoppe, School of Fish Tray $45
Upon visiting the homepage of The Curiosity Shoppe, I felt as if I had just stumbled upon Santa's e-workshop for grown-ups. This serving tray is bound to distract my next party guests from the microwavable hors d'oeuvres, right?
One Kings Lane, Set of 4 Plates $19
Welcome to the Gilt Groupe of home furnishings. Sales go live every morning at 8 a.m., plus, you can get a $25 credit for inviting friends -- meaning you'll be able to buy a set of these super fun plates with change to spare!
Supermarket, Energy Preserved Light $35
Supermarket is kind of like Etsy meets Tumblr; scrolling along the pages, getting lost in a sea of unique items made by independent designers means you're bound to stumble across something that sparks your fancy. For me, it was these colorful lights, which will look perfect on my outdoor patio!
Terrain, Salt & Pepper Cellars $22
Although some of the selections at Terrain may be geared for those in your mother's income bracket, you can still start to add that rustic, mature feel into your home with their trinkets like these little salt & pepper cellars.
Curios Sofa, Paper Chandelier Strand $10.95
Curios Sofa mixes modern Parisian chic with a vintage touch. This graphic chandelier could make your apartment go from ho-hum to ooh-la-la in seconds.
Anek, "La Cucina" Print $30
Of course I had to include one of my Etsy favorites, Anek, a graphic designer from Croatia who makes the cutest kitchen prints with Italian sayings like, "a little kitchen makes a large home." Boy, I can relate to that.
Finn Style, Marimekko Iltavilli Throw Pillow $34
Finland has long been a mecca for furniture designers (Alvar Aalto, anyone?). Finn Style houses the best talent from the country, including Marimekko, a brand popularized for its dresses in the 60's -- by none other than Jackie O. herself -- that is now known for it's colorfully printed textiles and kitchenware.
Mxyplyzyk, Roost Tea Light Log $14.95
I've stopped by this West Village-based store a few times in search of a funky gift for a friend (or myself) and Mxyplyzyk -- I pronounce it mixy-pliz-ick? -- always delivers. If you don't reside in New York, this quirky shop also has a great e-commerce site filled with awesome finds like these tea light logs.
Huset, Set of Four Coasters $22
Functionality, modernism, and affordability are all reigning qualities of Scandinavian design (um, hello Ikea), but because of Huset we can now add playful, bright, and graphic to the list. These coasters are like adding instant happiness to your coffee table.