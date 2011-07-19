13 Home Decor E-Shops That You Can Actually Afford

Moving can be a nightmare, especially here in New York City where you face the added challenge of schlepping all of your stuff up and down 5 flights of stairs for an entire day, only to realize that — surprise! — it doesn’t exactly fit into your tiny new apartment.

I just experienced one of those moves a few weeks ago, and although I was lucky enough not to deal with the strenuous stair-climbing, I still have this looming, yet completely illogical, desire to redecorate. You see, the problem is, as a twenty-something living in one of the most expensive cities in the world, I’m kind of lacking in the extra space and extra cash required for such a project.

As usual, I turned to the Internet to fulfill my needs, but quickly realized that I had nowhere to go to get a few cool, key items that could spice up my new living space without breaking the bank. So my quest began, and I have successfully returned with a round up of the best home decor e-shops where you can find quirky-but-cute interior pieces for only the slightest decimal of a month’s rent.

Click through to shop my favorite finds from each and then get to decorating!