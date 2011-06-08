13 Healthy NYC Outdoor Dining Restaurants to Try This Summer

Melisse Gelula and Alexia Brue, the lovely ladies over at WellandGoodNYC.com, have really outdone themselves with their new 20-page summer wellness guide. Whether you live in the New York area or you plan on visiting in the upcoming summer months, this should be your go-to source for staying fit all season long.
Well + Good’s team of insiders have given us everything we need to keep in bikini shape, from the best outdoor boot camps to a summer playlist, courtesy of flywheel. Click through for a sneak peek of my personal favorite section, Healthy Restaurants with Outdoor Dining, and make sure to download the complete guide today.
Alexandra
At the charming outdoor tables on Hudson Streetyou can order market greens and organic chicken(plus steak and hamburgersjust FYI).
Back Forty
Chef Peter Hoffmans Avenue B tavern menusticks primarily to local produce and organic meatand his charming 40-seat back garden feels faraway from the throngs of bar-goers trawling theEast Village avenue.
BareBurger
Think outside the burger at this joint serving organic,grass-fed exotic meats alongside veggie options.Locations in Astoria and Greenwich Villagehave outdoor seating.
Blue Hill
Dan Barber created this locovores paradise in2000, but it remains the freshest farm-to-tablerestaurant in the city, with an idyllic back patioin Greenwich Village.
Community Food and Juice
Morningside Heightss organic, seasonal, andsustainable restaurant has an inspired menu andplentiful sidewalk seating that wont be as packedonce Columbia students head home for the summer.
The Farm on Adderley
Ditmas Parks lauded restaurant has an adorablegarden in back, and its usually packed in summerwith brunch-goers and diners here for the farmto-table fare. The exceptional kale salad is probablythe lightest menu option.
Flatbush Farm
Prices at Park Slopes haute barnyard mainstaywont give you a cow, and the brunch menu inparticular has a lot of vegetarian choices, withproduce supplied by upstate farms. Tables out back,surrounded by brick walls and greenery, are thefirst to fill up.
Ici
Casual organic dining in the gardenmakes this townhouse restaurant a Ft.Greene favorite. Theres a seasonal menuof free-range, locally sourced meat selections.Though the vegetarian selectionsare slight, theyre delish (read: spicy collardsand a lemony farro salad).
Juliette
The rooftop at this French bistro inWilliamsburg is adorable. And while themenu features cheese and meat galore,there are also hidden healthy gems likea delicious spring green salad with wildsalmon.
Pure Food and Wine
Pures 70-seat gorgeous garden inGramercy Park is just as famous as itsgourmet raw-food menu. The restaurantadded brunch in January.
Rockin Raw
Williamsburgs Peruvian-New Orleansraw food café (think sweet-and-crunchyNawlin onion rings and savoryveggie-stuffed peppers) has a tiny, lovelygardenand amazing raw ice cream.
sNice
This relaxed vegan café specializes infaux-meat sandwiches and has popularsalads and sides like roasted broccoli.There are a few throughout the city, butonly the Park Slope location has a spaciousoutdoor patio.
Spring Street Natural
Though the place lacks sex appeal, itssidewalk umbrella-topped tables fill upfast with Soho shoppers here for theorganic, vegetarian-heavy menu.