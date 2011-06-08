13 Healthy NYC Outdoor Dining Restaurants to Try This Summer

Melisse Gelula and Alexia Brue, the lovely ladies over at WellandGoodNYC.com, have really outdone themselves with their new 20-page summer wellness guide. Whether you live in the New York area or you plan on visiting in the upcoming summer months, this should be your go-to source for staying fit all season long.

Well + Good’s team of insiders have given us everything we need to keep in bikini shape, from the best outdoor boot camps to a summer playlist, courtesy of flywheel. Click through for a sneak peek of my personal favorite section, Healthy Restaurants with Outdoor Dining, and make sure to download the complete guide today.