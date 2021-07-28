The ’13 Going On 30′ Dress Is Going Viral & It’s Only $20 On Amazon

Heads up, millenials. This story might make you feel just a little bit, well, old. The 2004 classic rom-com 13 Going on 30 is back in the news thanks to a replication of the famous dress from the movie. In fact, the 13 Going on 30 dress is blowing up Amazon right now because it costs less than $20. Of course, it’s not the original Versace dress from the film. You can’t buy that one. This is a wholesale version sold by a few sellers online. Don’t worry, though—we found one on Prime.

First, a little backstory. Back in November 2020, Australian brand Nateski The Label hand made a reproduction of the dress for Halloween. We have to give the designer props. The details are perfection. That’s most likely when wholesale brands started to reproduce their own versions. A lot of these are super cute.

Folks all over TikTok are wearing it—even actor Christa B. Allen. She played the Young Jenna in the film, the 13-year-old version of Jennifer Garner’s character. Allen is actually almost 30 now! She looks so cute in the dress—which she also bought on Amazon.

Allen noticed others online wearing the dress, many too young to even remember the movie. (If that’s you, go watch it STAT.) It even makes the actor feel “old!” So, it’s not just us.

We’re seeing hundreds on TikTok and Instagram wearing the dress IRL and looking adorable doing it. But it can also be a really fun Halloween costume, complete with the Thriller dance, of course. Head over to Amazon to grab it before TikTok makes it sell out.