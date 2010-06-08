13 Cool Cocktail Rings Under $100!

When cocktail rings were referred to as dinner rings in the 1940s and ’50s, they were tastefully worn on the fourth finger of a woman’s right hand to fancy society gatherings.

Prior to that, gutsy ladies in the Prohibition era wore the glitzy baubles to signify that they were game for some speakeasy fun. These girls sound more our speed.

Either way, now you can rock a statement ring on whichever finger you fancy, just be sure it’s bold. Channel your inner rule-breaker or dainty lady with a range of pretty pieces, all coming in at under $100. Call it bargain shopping with a dose of glitz.

