13 Cool Cocktail Rings Under $100!

When cocktail rings were referred to as dinner rings in the 1940s and ’50s, they were tastefully worn on the fourth finger of a woman’s right hand to fancy society gatherings.
Prior to that, gutsy ladies in the Prohibition era wore the glitzy baubles to signify that they were game for some speakeasy fun. These girls sound more our speed.
Either way, now you can rock a statement ring on whichever finger you fancy, just be sure it’s bold. Channel your inner rule-breaker or dainty lady with a range of pretty pieces, all coming in at under $100. Call it bargain shopping with a dose of glitz.
We wouldn't be able to stop staring at this turquoise and gold embodiment of bold on our finger. This modern meets vintage stunner looks great with a tan. $66 by Trina Turk
Luxe meets '70s louche in this jade and gold-plated recycled metal ring. We love the scroll detail and the Bianca Jagger vibe. $58, by Alex and Ani
It's metal scultpure meets jewelry in this rhinetone and silver-plated cluster ring with studs. $98, by Juicy Couture
Add an instant pop to a summery all-white look with this statement piece, and get on Fall's burnt orange trend early. $65, by House of Harlow
Slither into this serpentine-inspired, high shine ebony ring and channel your inner glamour goth. $8.45, by ASOS
Somewhere between Cleopatra and Rachel Zoe, exists this over-sized turquoise and black resin ring. $45 by Blue Bijoux
Opaque green stones and an intricate setting make this ring look like you scored at an antique market. $20.29, by ASOS
Agate has been making its way back onto stylish necks and fingers for some time, get in the game on the cheap with this bold fuchsia piece. $20.29 by ASOS
Are you thinking cocktails in Palm Beach circa '65? Us too! Get the look with a lot of peach and a little rhinestone. $5.80 by Forever 21
Try not to blind anyone with this sunburst ring, the neutral color still goes a long way in getting noticed. $6.80 by Forever 21
Get a little vintage glamour in this galaxy ring. It's jumbo size begs for compliments. $65 by Kate Spade
Proof that the cocktail ring need not be rhinestone encrusted, go Navajo in silver with coral. $20 by Urban Outfitters
Skip the stone but not an ounce of style with this feline-inspired statement. We have to warn you, it just might get a little wild. $48, by Yochi