120 Ways to Wear Statement Sunglasses Like a Street Style Star

120 Ways to Wear Statement Sunglasses Like a Street Style Star

When it comes to small but mighty spring and summer accessories, statement sunglasses win—every single time. Because in their mirrored lenses, exaggerated cat-eye shape, or retro round frames, bold shades hold the power to add a fashion-girl touch to even the most basic outfits, with minimal effort.

Perhaps you want to match your colored lenses to your tonal outfit, finish a ladylike look with feminine frames, or even play down a dressed-up look with casual, oversized aviators–either way, there’s a street style star who’s already forged the path and can help you that. Ahead, we rounded up the best of them, with 120 ways to wear statement shades like a street style star.

