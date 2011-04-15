12 Way Funky Wayfarer Alternatives

Sunglasses will come and go, but the Wayfarer has stood the test of time. Cherished by experimental hip hoppers and lax-pinney clad sorority girls alike, these iconic plastic frames have infiltrated virtually every fashion niche.

Now don’t get me wrong, I love a classic look, but sometimes it’s good to think a little bit outside the box. Thus, we give you 12 awesome alternative styles riffing off the original Ray-ban perfect for Spring that are guaranteed to protect those precious ojos of yours (and turn a few heads as well).