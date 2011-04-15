StyleCaster
12 Way Funky Wayfarer Alternatives

Jake
Sunglasses will come and go, but the Wayfarer has stood the test of time. Cherished by experimental hip hoppers and lax-pinney clad sorority girls alike, these iconic plastic frames have infiltrated virtually every fashion niche.

Now don’t get me wrong, I love a classic look, but sometimes it’s good to think a little bit outside the box. Thus, we give you 12 awesome alternative styles riffing off the original Ray-ban perfect for Spring that are guaranteed to protect those precious ojos of yours (and turn a few heads as well).

0 Thoughts?
Vilda by Moscot, $225, at Moscot

Roy Orbison by Rodarte for Opening Ceremony, $220, at Opening Ceremony

Shean by Oliver Peoples, $310, at Oliver Peoples

Perfect Day by Karen Walker, $329 NZD (approximately $262 USD), at Karen Walker

Lyndel by Mosley Tribes, $180, at Mosley Tribes

Ciccio by Super, 99 (approximately $142 USD), at Super

Lenox by Illesteva, $195, at La Garçonne

Atik by Ksubi, $172, at OAK

Capetown by Alex and Chloe, $57, at Alex and Chloe

Frogskins Collector's Edition by Oakley, $110, at Oakley

Canby by Shwood, $95, at Shwood

Jeepers Peepers by ASOS, $32.27, at ASOS

