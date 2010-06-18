12 Summer Reads For Lounging On The Beach

Whether you’re sitting on a bench at the boardwalk, lounging in the pool, relaxing on a hammock or laying out on the beach, these light and fun reads will keep you entertained all season long.
For a juicy behind-the-scenes account of the making of Breakfast at Tiffany's, pick up this book by Sam Wasson. 'Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and the Dawn of the Modern Woman' by Sam Wasson, $20, at barnesandnoble.com.
From the Shopoholic author Sophie Kinsella, comes a story about a friendship between a young girl and a spirited '20s flapper ghost. 'Twenties Girl' by Sophie Kinsella, $15, at barnesandnoble.com.
From the author of I Was Told There'd Be Cake, Sloane Crosley dishes a new slew of fascinating personal essays filled with wit, charm and style. 'How Did You Get This Number' by Sloane Crosley, $26, at borders.com.
Kitchen Confidential author, celebrity chef and world traveler Anthony Bourdain continues his culinary journey and serves up a new book. 'Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook' by Anthony Bourdain, $27, at amazon.com.
Following up her hit Good in Bed, Weiner is back with more insightful looks into relationships. 'Fly Away Home,' debuting July 13, pre-order for $18.21, at Barnesand noble.com
Stieg Larsson fans waited with bated breath for the third installment of his series, The Girl Who Kicked The Hornet's Nest, and now that it's officially here, get up to speed with the entire set. Stieg Larsson Trilogy, $47.88, at Barnesandnoble.com
This memoir has long been a bestseller, but with a movie adaptation coming out this August (starring Julia Roberts no less), now's the time to read the book before heading to the silver screen. 'Eat, Pray, Love: One Womans Search for Everything Across Italy, India and Indonesia' by Elizabeth Gilbert, $15, at borders.com.
This indie self-published book got the attention it deserved for addressing a modern young woman's coming of age. Now it's published by one of the big boys. 'Anthropology of an American Girl' by Hilary Thayer Hamann, $20.80, at Strand Bookstore.
This stellar collection of interviews from popular indie magazine, Dazed and Confused, gives an entertaining insight to contemporary culture. 'Star Culture,' $39.95, at phaidon.com.
For brides-to-be or those girlfriends angling for those nuptials, try a book from Nora Roberts' Bride Quartet. 'Savor the Moment' (The Bride Quartet book 3), $7.95, at Amazon.com
Revisit a sultry, heady love affair with this recent launch. 'Furious Love: Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton and the Marriage of the Century', $20.15 at BarnesatNoble.com
An oldie but a goodie. This classic play on Jane Eyre is a must read. 'Wide Sargasso Sea' by Jean Rhys, $10.04 at Amazon.com