A 12-Step Program to Get Lindsay Lohan Back On Track

Talking about Lindsay Lohan‘s issues is like beating a dead horse. Despite her many attempts and claims that she is getting better and focusing on her career, this doesn’t seem to be the case. It certainly doesn’t help that everyone has an opinion. Between the unflattering media coverage and the complete losers who sell her out for a few bucks and a picture in a tabloid (we’re looking at you, Michael Lohan), it’s obviously hard for her to focus on what’s most important: herself.

Just today, Radar Online posted a story about Liv Tyler‘s mom, legendary rock groupieBebe Buell, slamming Lindsay and her mom, Dina.Bebe then proceeded to claim that if Lindsay came and lived with her, she’d have her back on her feet in no time. (Okay, no offense Bebes, but you’re really don’t have any room to talk. In light of all YOUR youthful indiscretions and tell-all books, it rings somewhat hypocritical in tone to me.)

As a counterpoint, I have decided to compile my own list of tips that might actually HELP our favorite ginger goddess reclaim her former glory: