12 Stars Reveal Their First Onscreen Kiss

Kissing someone for the first time is stressful enough as it is, but imagine this first kiss in front of hundreds of people, with bright lighting, and someone yelling, “CUT!” when things don’t go according to plan.

For celebrities kissing in a high-pressure environment is just part of their day job but, like all jobs, everyone has to do things they’ve never done before. For actors that may mean trying out a new film genre, or putting on an accent. But it can also mean having to kiss someone onscreen for the first time.

Whether they were 7 or 75, and whether it was with a fellow famous friend, a total stranger, or a man double their age, these 12 stars revealed their first onscreen kiss with funny and (not always) fond memories.

Josh Hutcherson’s first on-screen kiss: Jennifer Lawrence

It was in the middle of a 2013 interview with CNN, that Jennifer Lawrence learned that she was Hutcherson’s first real on screen kiss. Talking on the hot topic, the “Hunger Games” actor told his co-star, “I haven’t had any bad ones. You’re my first real big kiss in a movie.”

Dakota Fanning’s first real on-screen kiss: Kristen Stewart

In 2010, Fanning opened up to Marie Claire about her first real onscreen kiss, which was with her friend Kristen Stewart for “The Runaways.” “It’s out of the way, and it was with my friend and a girl—no pressure,” Fanning quipped.

But technically, Dakota Fanning’s first kiss was with Thomas Curtis

In 2002, when Fanning was just eight, she told a red carpet reporter all about her first-ever kiss, which just so happened to be onscreen. Fanning, who played a young Reese Witherspoon in Sweet Home Alabama, said, “That was really cool. I got to kiss a little boy. I was 7 and he was 10, and his name is Thomas Curtis. He was the first boy I’ve ever kissed in my entire life and he was three years older than me.”

Elle Fanning’s first on-screen kiss was in Ginger and Rosa

In 2012, the then 14-year-old told Jay Leno all about her first on-screen kiss, saying, “it was funny because the boy in that scene, we had never met each other until that day. So we’re like, ‘Hi, how are you?’ and then just started kissing.'”

Abigail Breslin’s first on-screen kiss: Jake T. Austin

The Hollywood Reporter got the scoop on Breslin’s first onscreen kiss in 2011, when she admitted it was with actor Austin in “New Years Eve.” Breslin called the smooch “very professional,” and added “There were a lot of breath mints on set.”

Kirsten Dunst’s first on-screen kiss: Brad Pitt

In 1994, a 12-year-old Dunst’s first onscreen kiss was with a much older man in “Interview With a Vampire.” The man in question? A 30-year-old Pitt. In 2013, Dunst opened up to Bullet Magazine, describing the kiss as, “disgusting.” She said, “Everyone at the time as like, ‘You’re so lucky you kissed Brad Pitt,’ but I thought it was disgusting, I didn’t kiss anyone else until I was 16.”

Jesse Eisenberg’s first on-screen kiss: Jennifer Beals

Eisenberg revealed to Conan O’Brien that his kiss with Beals in the 2002 film “Roger Dodger” was both his first onscreen and real-life kiss. Beals however, was out of the loop, telling the Chicago Tribune in 2011, “oh, he didn’t tell me that, that’s interesting. Well, he … he did a good job.”

Morgan Freeman’s first on-screen kiss: Virginia Madsen

Despite landing his first role in 1964, Freeman didn’t have an onscreen kiss until 2012, giving his costar Madsen the distinction of being the only actress to have kissed him in a film. The star of The Magic of Belle Isle told The Huffington Post, “I’m definitely the first to have had a romantic love story with him.”

Mila Kunis’ first on-screen kiss: Ashton Kutcher

Way before the two were a real life couple with a little one on the way, Kunis shared her first on-screen kiss with “That 70’s Show” co-star Kutcher. The actress told People in 2001, “I was like, ‘Oh, he’s so cute, it’s the Calvin Klein model!’ … Then I was like, ‘I have to kiss him?’ I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him.”

Aaron Paul’s first on-screen kiss was on “Beverly Hills, 90210”

Jay Leno showed “Breaking Bad” star Paul a clip of his first onscreen kiss as Shakespeare’s Romeo in the original “90210.” When the clip ended, Paul was mortified, exclaiming,”That was awful! “Wow!” and “Oh my good God.” Just last year,showed “Breaking Bad” star Paul a clip of his first onscreen kiss as Shakespeare’s Romeo in the original “90210.” When the clip ended, Paul was mortified, exclaiming,”That was awful! “Wow!” and “Oh my good God.”

Alia Shawkat’s first on-screen kiss: Michael Cera