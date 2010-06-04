12 Sexy Celeb Moms Who Can Rock a Bikini Better Than Us

We take issue with the term M.I.L.F. It’s kinda gross, and it conveys the idea that a hot mom is as rare as two frat boys going to see the latest Twilight flick on opening night together. Instead, we just like to call out the lovely ladies who have managed to maintain their pre-baby bodies.

We know that celebrities are already genetically gifted, but most you know, except for Gisele went through some tough routines with their trainers and fought some psychological battles with carb-laden menus to get their figures back to flaunt-it mode. See our slideshow for the top 12 sexy celeb moms, who aren’t afraid to rock teeny bikinis and give hope to ladies, and their significant others, everywhere.

