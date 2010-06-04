12 Sexy Celeb Moms Who Can Rock a Bikini Better Than Us

We take issue with the term M.I.L.F. It’s kinda gross, and it conveys the idea that a hot mom is as rare as two frat boys going to see the latest Twilight flick on opening night together. Instead, we just like to call out the lovely ladies who have managed to maintain their pre-baby bodies.
We know that celebrities are already genetically gifted, but most you know, except for Gisele went through some tough routines with their trainers and fought some psychological battles with carb-laden menus to get their figures back to flaunt-it mode. See our slideshow for the top 12 sexy celeb moms, who aren’t afraid to rock teeny bikinis and give hope to ladies, and their significant others, everywhere.
Alessandra Ambrosio: This Victoria's Secret angel's bod is so perfect pre-and-post-natal that she is seemingly hardly human. We're not jealous, Alessandra, we swear.
Jennifer Lopez: This diva not only got pregnant at the non-quite-spring-chicken age of 40, but she had twins to boot. You'd never know it from those flat as Gigli's ticket sales abs.
Courtney Cox Arquette is another mom who was staring down 40 when she gave birth, but the Cougar Town star still maintains a TV-worthy body. It doesn't hurt that we'll always think of her as a 30-something Monica Gellar. Perhaps we should lay off the Friends reruns.
Halle Berry: Any man who's seen Swordfish said a little prayer that Halle Barry would get her pre-prego bod back. Baby Nahla may have changed the Oscar winner's life, but her subtly curvy figure has stayed in-tact.
Gisele Bundchen: In other hardly human news (see: Alessandra Ambrosio), this Brazilian beauty claims to have not done much to regain her long-lean shape, crediting "muscle memory" and sporadic bouts of yoga. Word to the wise, unless you already look like Gisele now, you may have to work a little harder than her to get back in Hervé Leger-worthy shape post-babe.
Heidi Klum said auf wiedersehen to her post-baby bulge in record time, donning her wings and tiny lingerie in the Victoria's Secret runway months after giving birth. But this super says she worked her butt off, literally, to get there.
Gwen Stefani: This ska singer may have entered the MTV fray with songs like " Just a Girl," but after having two boys with Gavin Rossdale, it's safe to say she's a woman now. As a certified lover of crop tops, Stefani was back in her half shirts in no time you can't hide those abs under a caftan.
Perky-meets-daytime-talk poster girl Kelly Ripa has the largest litter of all the moms on our list, but you'd never know it from her teeny-tiny frame. Maybe it has something to do with her incessantly bubbly disposition?
Jennifer Garner: After spending years in high action film and tv roles, the now Mrs. Affleck could have settled down with her brood and no one would have judged her. But the Alias star got back in kick-butt shape in no time. If we were Ben, we'd stay on her good side.
Nicole Richie has never really lived the simple life. The daughter of an R&B phenomenon and wife of a rockstar had gone from curvy girl to waif in front of our eyes. But after two kids and a still-lean body, she's convinced us the curves are gone for good.
If anyone remembers the plot of Into the Blue, and not just Jessica Alba in a skimpy bikini, raise your hand. Yah, we didn't think so. Little Honor Marie did nothing to mar her mom's stunning curves, and her large male fan base couldn't be happier.
Kate Hudson was one of those women who went for it when she was prego. We're talking 60 pounds by way of ice-cream and a break from being on-screen. Looking at the lady in the waves though, you'd never know it. Now, about those new boob rumors...