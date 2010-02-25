12 Celebrity Rehab Stints and the Vices That Got Them There

Images: INFphoto.com



Stephanie Pratt (above):

If you think Spencer Pratt was a handful, wait until you see his sister Stephanie Pratt. In true hypocrite fashion, Pratt called out co-star and sister-in-law Heidi Montag on The Hills for her penchant for alcohol, but was then slapped with her own DUI charges last November. The Hills cast member agreed to a 30-day rehab stint after pleading not guilty to the charges. We guess trouble runs in the family?

Steven Tyler:

The legendary frontman of Aerosmith, checked into rehab late last December in order to treat his addiction to painkillers. The reckless rockstar had suffered from over ten years of stage injuries, and grew increasingly dependent on the prescription meds until the realization of his addiction, which resulted in his stint in rehab.

Tiger Woods:



According to sources, ousted playboy Tiger Woods has entered a rehab facility in Pine Grove, Mississippi. The reason? Sexual compulsion and excessive usage of the painkillers (Vicodin) and sleep medication (Ambien). As if you didnt already know.

Mischa Barton Last summer, the former OC actress checked into rehab for what was rumored to be drug addiction and suicidal tendencies. However, she reportedly left early in order to play a moody pill-popping supermodel on The Beautiful Life. Retrogressive much?

Jonathan Rhys Meyers Jonathan Rhys Meyers is looking a little worse for wear these days. The actor is back in rehab for the third time in less than four years. The Tudors star is reportedly in a treatment facility in England to deal with alcohol and cocaine addictions. We sincerely hope that Meyers cleans up his act — it would be a shame to see such good looks wither away.

Melanie Griffith With a long history of drug usage, Melanie Griffith is back in rehab yet again. Her husband, dreamboat Antonio Banderas, reportedly gave her an ultimatum: Get clean, or get a divorce. What Antonio wants, Antonio gets.

Lara Stone Curvy supermodel Lara Stone is a fashion darling around the globe. Perhaps the one thing that sets her apart from the rest of the models (except her borderline D-cups) is her blunt honesty. Last November, Stone told British Vogue, “I am a complete alcoholic. It used to be so easy to say to someone, ‘Get me a bottle of vodka,’ and they’d run and get it. Going to rehab was the best decision I ever made. The last six months have been the best of my life.” Bravo, Lara for breaking up with the bottle. Isn’t life so much better now that you can see straight?

Kelly Osbourne The rock ‘n’ roll princess has been more than vocal about her dark past and her insistence on getting through it. Late last month, Osbourne voluntarily checked into a medical facility in order to address some personal issues. We applaud Kellys determination to get clean and wish her the best of luck.

Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller

By now, you would have had to be stuck in solitary confinement to not hear about the Charlie Sheen/Brooke Mueller rehab fiasco. The infamous bad boy reportedly checked himself into rehab for alcoholism, while his wife is in for crack and alcohol addiction. Yikes! We hope someone’s watching out for the kids.

Burt Reynolds Veteran actor Burt Reynolds checked into rehab recently for the popular addiction du jour: prescription pain medication. “After a recent back surgery, Mr. Reynolds felt like he was going through hell and after a while, realized he was a prisoner of prescription pain pills. He checked himself into rehab in order to regain control of his life, says a source. We guess wisdom does come with age after all.

Dennis Rodman Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has finally checked into rehab after years of battling demons. After being convinced by friends and family (as well as former coach Phil Jackson, who joined in on the intervention), Rodman made plans to check into a clinic in order to treat his problem with alcoholism.

Mackenzie Phillips After a stint in rehab last year, Mackenzie Phillips is slated to be featured on the next season of Celebrity Rehab on VH1. It’s been a rough year for the actress — back in September, Phillips caused quite a stir after she came forward about her incestuous affair with rocker father, John Phillips. Be prepared to see a lot of the usual: drama and long talks with Dr. Drew.

