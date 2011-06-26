12 Patriotic Pieces To Get You Set For July 4th

Next Monday is Independence Day, and you know what that meanspool parties, barbecues, fireworks and the celebration of all things American. While stars and stripes are a current and fashion-forward trendthink Balmain Spring 2011 and Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2011there’s no better day of the year to deck yourself out in Americana than the fourth of July.

In case you haven’t stocked up on your red, white and blue essentials for the holiday, we’ve picked out some patriotic pieces that will have you fting our forefathers in style. Happy shopping!