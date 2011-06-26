StyleCaster
12 Patriotic Pieces To Get You Set For July 4th

Next Monday is Independence Day, and you know what that meanspool parties, barbecues, fireworks and the celebration of all things American. While stars and stripes are a current and fashion-forward trendthink Balmain Spring 2011 and Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2011there’s no better day of the year to deck yourself out in Americana than the fourth of July.

In case you haven’t stocked up on your red, white and blue essentials for the holiday, we’ve picked out some patriotic pieces that will have you fting our forefathers in style. Happy shopping!

1 of 13

MOTO flag printed denim shorts, $70, at Topshop

Converse American Flag high-tops, $109, at My Theresa

Red and white stripe nylon bikini bottom and top, both $29, at American Apparel

Jeffrey Campbell "Lita" American Flag boot, $160, at Nastygal

Saint James Naval II shirt, $130, at La Garconne

Jean Paul Gaultier basic t-shirt dress, $165, at Opening Ceremony

Aubin & Wills bikini top, $65, at Net-A-Porter

Seeing Stars - Lennon sweater, $198, at Wildfox

America unisex tee, $77, at Wildfox

Stars and stripes scarf, $25.86, at ASOS

Risky Business sunglasses, $14, at Fred Flare

J Brand cut-off denim shorts, $165, at Net-A-Porter

