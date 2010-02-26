12 Packaged Foods That Are Okay to Eat

Ok, we dont have to tell you that most packaged foods are loaded with preservatives and saturated fats that can do a world of harm when it comes to your health. By that same token, if you’re anything like us, then sometimes you just don’t have the time to eat 100 percent fresh. Its simply faster to grab a pre-packaged meal or snack than to whip something up from scratch. In the crazy fast-paced world we live in, who really has the time? But trying to decipher the junk from the nutritious food at the grocery store can be a horrifying task. Not to worry — weve done the hard work for you and compiled a list of packaged foods that you can feel guilt-free about! So next time you’re in the mood for something quick, reach for these healthy go-to items.

1. Lundberg Creamy Parmesan Risotto



Nothing is better than indulging in a slow-cooked comforting meal. With this creamy risotto, you’ll get all the comfort without any of the hard work or calories. A whopping 1 1/2 cups of the filling risotto will only cost you 140 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, and 0.5 grams of saturated fat.

2. Thai Pavillion Thai Peanut Instant Rice Noodles & Sauce



Save the money you’d usually spend on restaurant pad thai with this packaged substitute. It’s just as good as any restaurant version, and it only takes three minutes to prepare. The best part is that it comes in single-serving packages, so you don’t have to worry about overeating. One package has only 290 calories and 6 grams of fat.

3. Food Should Taste Good Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips



Part chip, part cracker, this snack is the perfect choice for anyone with a gluten allergy. These sweet potato chips have 3 grams of fiber per serving and are loaded with vitamin A. For 140 calories and 6 grams of fat, you can have 12 filling chips and get through that energy lull.

4. Wholly Guacamole



Who doesn’t love this delicious green treat? But making your own fresh guacamole can seem like quite the daunting task. Luckily, Wholly Guacamole is a fast, fresh, and ready-to-use alternative to mashing up your own avocado. Two tablespoons of the dip sets you back only 40 calories and 0 grams of saturated fat.

5. Fritos Bean Dip



Everything about bean dip screams unhealthy! Luckily, this is surprisingly not the case with this Fritos version. With only 35 calories and 1 gram of fat per every 2 tablespoon serving, the dip is virtually fat free. Not to mention, beans are high in fiber and nutrients.

6. Bolthouse Farms Creamy Yogurt Honey Mustard Dressing



Creamy dressings don’t have to be forbidden in the diet world anymore. This tangy and sweet salad topper is a great alternative to creamy ranch and caesar dressings. For only 45 calories and 2 grams of fat per 2 tablespoon serving, you’ll feel as guilt-free as if you took the time to mix your own vinaigrette.

7. Green Giant Simply Steam Green Beans and Almonds



Just because you’re eating packaged foods doesn’t mean you can’t get your veggies in. We especially love the unexpected crunch that you get with the combo of green beans and toasted almonds. All you have to do is microwave the bag for steamed, fast, and fresh vegetables. 1/2 a cup has only 45 calories, 2 grams of fat, and 0 grams of saturated fats.

8. Amy’s Organic Mushroom and Olive Pizza



You don’t have to ignore your pizza craving anymore. Amy’s pizza is a great — if not better — alternative to fast-food pizza. We’ve tried our share of packaged frozen pizza, and this is the real deal. At 250 calories and 9 grams of fat for 1/3 of the pizza, it is also as healthy as you’re going to get.

9. Boca Savory Mushroom Mozzarella Veggie Patties



If this mushroom-mozzarella flavor is anything like the original Boca Burger, then we are definitely sold. This version of the veggie patty is high in fiber (4 grams per serving), which will help stave off hunger for longer. One burger has only 100 calories and 2 grams of fat.

10. Smart Ones Morning Express Stuffed Breakfast Sandwich



Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but we know that mornings can also be the most hectic time of day. Not only are these all-in-one breakfast sandwiches delicious, they’ll also save you some much needed time in the AM. For only 240 calories and 7 grams of fat, you’ll get a flaky crust filled with eggs, tomato, cheese, and turkey sausage.

11. Organic Valley Single Serve 1% Chocolate Lowfat Milk



These single-serving packs are the perfect in-between meal snacks. For those of you who are planning to hit the gym in preparation for spring bikini season, these chocolate treats are proven to help with muscle recovery after a workout. The easy to carry drink only contains 150 calories and 2.5 grams of fat per serving.

12. Ben & Jerry’s FroYo Chocolate Fudge Brownie



Who are we kidding, we all need to indulge our sweet tooth from time to time. Thankfully, that’s possible with this chocolatey frozen treat. Rest easy because for only 170 calories and 2.5 grams of fat (per 1/2 cup serving), we can all get our chocolate fix.

