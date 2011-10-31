12 Most Disturbing Homemade Halloween Costumes on Etsy

As many of you know, Etsy is an online marketplace where you can “buy and sell handmade or vintage items, art and supplies.” It’s actually a pretty awesome site, and many of my friends have found great one-of-a-kind jewelry and goodies there.

However, the trouble with Etsy is that basically anyone with a needle and thread can put up their, uh, creations online. That obviously makes for some hilarious (albeit disturbing) laughs.

Thankfully this Halloween brought out the best in some of Etsy’s freakiest crafting fanatics. Check out the gallery above for a compilation of 12 of the most absurd costumes we found and let us know your favorite.