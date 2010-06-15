12 Models Who Hit The Mic! It’s Not Just Dating Rock Stars Anymore…

Singers who are actors; actresses who are perfumers; reality stars who are designers there are a seemingly endless number of people in the public eye with multi-faceted careers. Take model Karen Elson, who has proven herself to be quite the chanteuseher hauntingly beautiful album The Ghost Who Walks is earning accolades from music press who are likely far more familiar with her husband Jack Whites portfolio, than her own. So since Elson will be in New York this weekend she is playing shows at Webster Hall and the Williamsburg waterfront we thought it would be a good time to look back at the other models who have, over the years, pursued their own rock n roll dreams.

KAREN ELSON



Karen Elson walking Anna Sui’s FW10 runway. Photo: ImaxTree

Mrs. Jack White first showed off her musical chops in the cabaret troupe The Citizens Band before recently branching out on her own. Her husky voice and gypsy-inspired stage ensembles are making audiences swoon.

VANESSA PARADIS



Paradis was actually a singer before she did any modeling she had a hit in France at age 14 with the song Joe le taxi. Since then she has released a number of albums, received a Cesar award for acting, and made babies with one of the most attractive men on the planet. Not bad.

MILLA JOVOVICH



It must be exciting to be a model/actress/musician. Photo: ImaxTree

Jovovich has tried her hand at a variety of creative pursuits. She started modeling at age eleven, has built a successful career as an actress, created Jovovich-hawk, a covetable line of clothing, and, in 1994, released an album called The Divine Comedy”, that was actually pretty good.

CARLA BRUNI



The first lady of France had her heyday as a model in the early 90s alongside the Naomis, Lindas and Cindys, but she quit that world in 1997, releasing her first album in 2000. She continues to sing and will appear in a forthcoming Woody Allen film.

NAOMI CAMPBELL



Naomi Campell looking quite innocuous on the Issa SS10 runway. Photo: ImaxTree

The fiery supermodel has served as music video muse, many times over for artists from Madonna to Nelly to Michael Jackson to George Michael (she appeared alongside Cindy, Christy, Linda and Tatjana in Freedom 90). But Campbell has also hit the mic herself she released her debut, and only, album Baby Woman in 1995.

TYRA BANKS



Banks may be a businesswoman at heart, but she has claimed on numerous occasions to have a love for singing. Shake Ya Body, her only single released in 2004, featured ANTM contestants rest assured, they were all smizing.

IRINA LAZAREANU



Irina Lazareanu backstage at Erin Wasson x RVCA SS10. Photo: ImaxTree

Onetime muse to Pete Doherty she actually co-wrote the song La Belle et La Bete that Kate Moss would sing back-up vocals on Lazareanu has long been working on a folk album with producer (and former boyfriend) Sean Lennon.

JANE BIRKIN



Jane Birkin’s ‘Priode Bleue‘

A model in London at the height of the swinging 60s, Birkin recorded a number of duets with longtime lover Serge Gainsbourgthe most famous was the breathy Je Taime Moi Non Plus. Their daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg is now a celebrated singer herself.

AGYNESS DEYN



Aping a Beatle? Agyness Deyn backstage at Anna Sui FW10 runway. Photo: ImaxTree

Aggy has dated her fair share of musicians, so its no surprise that she has also tried to hit the mic she was featured in the song and video Who by Five OClock Heroes.

ABBEY LEE KERSHAW



This campaign favorite may be just playing the tambourine, but hey we all have to start somewhere (that’s how Elson first got her gig, see above). She’s been following around boyfriend Matthew Hutchinson of band Our Mountain around NYC. Catch her at Pianos in the LES for some model meets music action.

NICO



The stunning Warhol superstar started off as a model in her teens before making the jump to acting. Her first single, Im Not Sayin, was recorded with the help of Rolling Stones Brian Jones, but she is best known for her work with the Velvet Underground.

KATE MOSS



Style icon Moss co-wrote a handful of songs with former boyfriend Pete Doherty for his band Babyshambles, and has lent her vocals to both them and Primal Scream.

