12 Models We’ve Got Our Eyes On – Liu Wen, Jac, Tati and More!

The modeling industry is a fickle business and every year there seems to be a new crop of girls vying to be the next Gisele. If the more seasoned girls are feeling a nip at their 5-inch heels, then the ladies below are who they should be keeping an eye on. Here are 12 girls making a splash in the industry from the catwalk, to multi-page editorials, to coveted campaigns.

Liu Wen (above)

The 22-year old model is the first Asian to be booked for a spot in the coveted Victorias Secret show. Having walked an impressive 49 runway shows last season, her growing popularity earned her the front page of WWD. And that doesn’t count her Lula Magazine cover, as well as campaigns for Barneys (shot by Patrick Demarchelier) and cK Calvin Klein.

Jac



This bright new star from Poland took over Paris Fashion Week, raking in the most requests by casting directors. At only 16-years old, Jac has opened for Lanvin, Thierry Mugler, Celine, and Pedro Loureno, and closed for Valentino, Nina Ricci, Hermes, Cacharel, and Giambattista Valli.

Patricia Van Der Vliet



According to the March 2010 issue of American Vogue, Dutch models are a current favorite. (Thanks to Lara Stone gracing the covers and editorials of almost every magazine). Van Der Vliet is definitely one who will soon be getting all of the attention. Patricia closed this seasons Balenciaga runway show, and booked its and Burberry Black Label’s Spring 2010 campaigns as well.

Lisanne de Jong



“After a stellar season walking in 63 shows, we are excited about this coming season for Lisanne!” exclaims Lisanne’s Elite agent, Micki Schneider.She’s another Dutch belle joining Patricia in the Balenciaga and Burberry Black Label campaigns. Lisanne is also fronting Cline, the label of the moment. Besides her top campaign gigs, Lisanne has walked key runways including Miu Miu, Balenciaga, Herv Leger, and Prada (as an exclusive, of course).

Tatiana Cotliar



You may or may not have noticed Tatis overly bronzed face on the adverts for Vivienne Westwood. The 19-year old Buenos Aires cinema student was everyones new model crush after opening the Fall 2010 Marc Jacobs and Vivenne Westwood shows and closing Emanual Ungaro and Miu Miu. From the looks of it, Tati may just put Argentina on the model map.

Carla Gebhart



This Argentinean rookie may give the hyped Dutch beauties a run for their money as well. Carla recently wrapped up her first season and has already walked the top European runways Burberry, Jonathan Saunders, and Christopher Kane in London; Jil Sander, Gucci, and Prada in Milan; and Dries, Gareth Pugh, and Balenciaga in Paris (just to name a few). Not exactly a shabby start.

Julia Nobis



Hailing from down under, Nobis was the top model of choice for London Fashion Week opening the popular high street Topshop Unique show and walking the Burberry runway. The Calvin Klein exclusive was spotted in Australia at age 15. She was walking around Rose Bay in her school uniform, which just goes to show how distinctive her beauty is.

Samantha Gradoville



In one of the hardest Fashion Week cities to book a gig, the Nebraska native opened and closed the Prada Fall 2010 show. The Midwestern newcomer also scored Miu Miu and has walked for houses including YSL and Vivienne Westwood. The young face also covers the commercial market with a recent modeling gig for American Eagle Outfitters.

Marike Le Roux



Le Roux hails from South Africa, and debuted in amazing and hard-to-book shows including McQueen, Chloe, and Marc Jacobs. This girl-on-the-rise will also be representing her Mzansi roots in the upcoming Sonia Rykiel campaign.

Sedene Blake



Hooray for diversity! The Jamaican beauty was signed in 2009 and modeled for Calvin Kleins pre-fall collection immediately thereafter. Sedene’s doe eyes and high cheekbones have even caught the attention of Vogue (surely a model’s keys to the fast track).

Jenny Sinkaberg



You may have seen this Oslo native close the Valentino show this year. The long-legged Scandinavian had a strong debut in Paris for the spring 2010 collections (Balenciaga and Miu Miu, among others). However, it was Jenny’s appearances on the top couture runways that put her on the map.

Joan Smalls



Hailing from Puerto Rico and modeling since 2007, Joan has walked the runways many times already. However, her breakthrough appearance happened just recently thanks to Ricardo Tisci who choose Smalls as an exclusive for the Givenchy Couture show. Tack on an Italian Vogue editorial shoot with Steven Meisel and this girl is as good as golden.

