12 High-Heel Ankle Boots to Wear Out at Night

As much as we wish the weather was more sandal-friendly right now, there’s just no way you’d catch us wearing an open toe style in early February. It’s time to face the cold, hard truth: It’s still winter. So, it’s time to freshen up your after-hours outfits with footwear that feels appropriate for the season, but doesn’t dress down your ensemble–and that’s exactly where high heel ankle boots come in.

Wear them now with denim, or tights-and-dresses, and switch to bare legs as the season changes. If you’re keen to invest in the shoe staple to wear on every winter night and beyond, keep clicking for 12 of our favorite high heel booties on the web right now.

Sergio Rossi Woven-Paneled Leather Boots, $970; at Net-a-Porter

Boots, $120; at Aldo

Circus by Sam Edelman Boots, $120; at Urban Outfitters

Pierre Hardy Glossed-Leather Ankle Boots, $487.50; at The Outnet

Pedro Garcia Goat Hair-Lined Suede Boots, $650; at Net-a-Porter

Round-Heel Leather Boot, $225; at COS

Stretch Panel Ankle Boots, $225; And Other Stories

Shiny Print High Heeled Booties, $99.90; at Zara

Leather Combination Boot, $119; at Zara

Jagger Black Boots, $990; at Acne Studios

Dejay Black Luxe Boots, $189.95; at Tony Bianco

Texture Blocked Leather Ankle Boots, $225; at And Other Stories

