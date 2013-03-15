12 Gorgeous Emerald Green Looks Straight From Spring 2013 Runways

Another year, another color to live by. Or so says global color authority Pantone, who in December officially deemed Emerald as 2013′s Color of the Year, citing its ability to offer “clarity, renewal and rejuvenation.”

Now that Spring is on the way (and St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday—yes, this is how we celebrate!), we thought it was the ideal time to revisit the many outstanding head-to-toe emerald green looks that cascaded down Spring 2013 runways, from the cool ruffled tops and pants at Acne to the gorgeous green ball gowns at Zac Posen.

“Symbolically, Emerald brings a sense of clarity, renewal and rejuvenation, which is so important in today’s complex world. This powerful and universally appealing tone translates easily to both fashion and home interiors,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

One glance at these looks, and you’ll undoubtedly agree.