StyleCaster
Share

12 Gorgeous Emerald Green Looks Straight From Spring 2013 Runways

What's hot
StyleCaster

12 Gorgeous Emerald Green Looks Straight From Spring 2013 Runways

Perrie Samotin
by
12 Gorgeous Emerald Green Looks Straight From Spring 2013 Runways
12 Start slideshow

Another year, another color to live by. Or so says global color authority Pantone, who in December officially deemed Emerald as 2013′s Color of the Year, citing its ability to offer “clarity, renewal and rejuvenation.”

Now that Spring is on the way (and St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday—yes, this is how we celebrate!), we thought it was the ideal time to revisit the many outstanding head-to-toe emerald green looks that cascaded down Spring 2013 runways, from the cool ruffled tops and pants at Acne to the gorgeous green ball gowns at Zac Posen.

“Symbolically, Emerald brings a sense of clarity, renewal and rejuvenation, which is so important in today’s complex world. This powerful and universally appealing tone translates easily to both fashion and home interiors,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

One glance at these looks, and you’ll undoubtedly agree.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

Gucci Spring 2013 

A look from Michael Kors' Spring 2013 line

Photo: Imaxtree/Imaxtree

Sportmax Spring 2013

An emerald gown at Zac Posen Spring 2013

A look from Tracy Reese Spring 2013

A look from Acne's Spring 2013 collection

Vivienne Tam Spring 2013

Akris Spring 2013

Burberry Prorsum Spring 2013

A look from Issa Spring 2013

Emerald sandals at Nanette Lepore

Nanette Lepore Spring 2013 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Pucker Up: The Best Tinted Lip Balms To Protect Your Pout

Pucker Up: The Best Tinted Lip Balms To Protect Your Pout
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share