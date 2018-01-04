12 Gorgeous Decor Pieces You’d Never Guess Were From Lowe’s

We’re always on the lookout for new home décor, but honestly, sometimes it feels like we’ve literally searched every furniture and home accent website there is, and we still find ourselves looking for the perfect piece. So we were super excited when we discovered that Lowe’s, our go-to home improvement store, also sells furnishings. It makes sense, if you think about it – after buying all the paint, hardware, and fixtures you need to give a room a makeover, how easy is it to just browse and look for furniture and the finishing touches in the same place?

And you would never guess these stylish pieces are from a home improvement store. They have all the finesse you’d expect from a traditional home-goods store, but with the high quality and value you can expect from Lowe’s. From sleek chaise lounges to colorful area rugs, it has everything you’re looking for when you want to redecorate. Need more inspiration? Check out how some of these products are used in Season 3 of The Weekender, Lowe’s original digital DIY series that shows people how to transform spaces in a weekend.