12 Friendship Bracelets To Channel Your Inner Summer Camp

There are a lot of things I was good at as a kid that I could never do now. I could jump out of a swing at its highest point without a moment of fear. I could swim right out into the ocean instead of hanging back on the shore worrying about what lurks beneath the waters surface. But more importantly, I could braid a friendship bracelet like nobodys business. Where along the path of growing up do we lose such valuable skills?!

Lately I have been wanting more than ever to relive the days of my jewelry-making youth as the friendship bracelet emerges as a trendy summer staple. But these arent quite the tangles of string I used to swap with my bestie in the schoolyardweve all grown up, after all. This summer its all about a little hardware and sparkle to update the childhood classic. Here are some cute options, perfect for piling on your wrists la play-dates past.

Aurelie Bidermann Do Brazil "Tamar III" Bracelet, $505, at Opening Ceremony

Custom Crystal Friendship Bracelet, $36 each, at Ettika

Bee Charming Thick Gold Chain Braid, $70, at Max & Chloe

Links of London Color Mix Friendship Bracelet, $225, at Bloomingdale's

Travels Friendship Bracelets, $48 for set of 4, at DANNIJO

Braided Friendship Bracelet, $16.50, at G by Guess

Venessa Arizaga Memory Lane Bracelet, $275, at Opening Ceremony

Daisy Friendship Bracelet, $12, at Topshop

Michelle Roy Friendship Bracelet, $40 each, at Boutique To You

Carlsbad Friendship Bracelet, $69, at Kris Nations

Ocean Love Potion Bracelet, $250, at Frieda & Nellie

Shashi Original One-Row Bracelet, $70 each, at Bloomingdale's

