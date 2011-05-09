12 Friendship Bracelets To Channel Your Inner Summer Camp

There are a lot of things I was good at as a kid that I could never do now. I could jump out of a swing at its highest point without a moment of fear. I could swim right out into the ocean instead of hanging back on the shore worrying about what lurks beneath the waters surface. But more importantly, I could braid a friendship bracelet like nobodys business. Where along the path of growing up do we lose such valuable skills?!

Lately I have been wanting more than ever to relive the days of my jewelry-making youth as the friendship bracelet emerges as a trendy summer staple. But these arent quite the tangles of string I used to swap with my bestie in the schoolyardweve all grown up, after all. This summer its all about a little hardware and sparkle to update the childhood classic. Here are some cute options, perfect for piling on your wrists la play-dates past.