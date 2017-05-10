12 Celebs Who Totally Embody Their Zodiac Sign

Whether or not you identify with your own horoscope, you’re probably aware of the overarching personality traits (good and bad) that accompany each sign. Between the “energetic” and “impulsive” Aries, and the “compassionate” and “sensitive” Pisces, every sign on the astrological chart has its own broad (and sometimes, scarily accurate) reputation.
That’s why we think it’s especially interesting when someone clearly embodies their zodiac sign. So, naturally, we’ve rounded up 12 of our favorite famous people who fall exactly where we’d expect them to on the astrological chart. Ahead, find out which celeb you might share a few predisposed qualities with thanks to the stars. And, who knows, maybe you’ll finally realize you do see some of yourself in your sign, after all.
Taurus: Gigi Hadid (April 23)
They’re reliable, they’re devoted, they’re responsible. Given her meteoric rise to the top of the modeling industry, Gigi might be one of the most hard-working models in the game right now, currently starring in multiple campaigns across the board—and that could definitely be attributed to her zodiac (they’re not the “bull” sign for nothin’). Taurus babies are also known for being grounded and practical—many people have described Gigi as “down-to-earth” despite her enormous international fame. You go, Gigi.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gemini: Angelina Jolie (June 4)
One of the most notoriously polarizing signs in the zodiac, Geminis are generally known to be affectionate, gentle, and intelligent, with a mix of inconsistency and unpredictability. And there’s probably no celeb less predictable than Jolie, who’s been constantly surprising us over the years with sibling make-outs, red carpet stunts, and unfortunate divorces. She also totally embodies the warmhearted side of the sign as well, though—after adopting three children and birthing three of her own, one of the most famous roles the starlet’s ever had is that of a loving mother and selfless humanitarian.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cancer: Selena Gomez (July 22)
Above all, cancers are deeply sensitive and emotional (like most water signs). Selena’s been open about her mental health in the past, and she’s never afraid to be vulnerable and sentimental with her fans. Cancers are also known for being eloquent, and Selena’s been praised for her superb speeches and song-writing skills alike. Though she’s on the cusp, she’s a Cancer through and through.
Photo:
Getty Images
Leo: Jennifer Lawrence (August 15)
Known for being at once passionate and hilarious, Leos are another firey fire sign (alongside our previously mentioned Aries). And J-Law fits the Leo description to a tee. Her passion for her craft is palpable: She's Hollywood’s highest-paid actress and she scored an Oscar by the ripe age of 24 while simultaneously maintaining her status as everybody’s wannabe-best friend due to her penchant for slapstick interviews and her sharp stance on the wage gap.
Photo:
Getty Images
Virgo: Blake Lively (August 25)
An earth sign, Virgos are practical, gracious, and kind. While Blake Lively’s half of one of Hollywood’s most enviably in-love couples, she also maintains a thriving acting career (that’s the hard-working Virgo trait in her). She’s nothing but practical. And did we mention Virgos have a tendency of being overcritical of themselves?
Photo:
Getty Images
Libra: Gwyneth Paltrow (September 27)
A modern-day Reinaissance woman, Goop-founder Gwyneth Paltrow is the ultimate Libra. Known for being diplomatic, cooperative, and social, Leos love being the center of attention and creating new things. Consistently making headlines with some of her, em, unique suggestions, Paltrow’s cracked open the market on bougie lifestyle advice and party-planning tips with her eponymous brand (the name is derived from her initials), even taking it to the next level by recently announcing a partnership with Condé Nast. Also, re: cooperation. Remember when she and ex-hubby Chris Martin coined the term “conscious uncoupling” following their 2015 divorce?
Photo:
Getty Images
Scorpio: Ashley Graham (October 30)
Scorpios are savvy, saucy, and stubborn, and Graham’s track record of breaking down barriers and turning the modeling industry on its head definitely speaks to her spot on the astrological chart. Scorpios are also known for being brave leaders who don’t give a damn what others think of them—Graham has pretty much said so herself, which places her firmly in Scorpio territory.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sagittarius: Chrissy Teigen (November 30)
Another fire sign, Sagitarrius babes are known for being biting, funny, and generous. And who fits that description better than Teigen? She’s famous for her epic Twitter clapbacks and hilarious interviews—and best of all, she uses her wealth for good. Just a few weeks back, she paid for a woman’s beauty school tuition in full after noticing the fan was trying to raise money on Twitter. And that wasn’t the first time she surprised her fans with gifts (which is, by the way, such a Sagg thing to do). All hail Chrissy.
Photo:
Getty Images
Capricorn: Diane von Fürstenberg (December 31)
The legendary designer has reached pique success, and perhaps it was written in the stars. Capricorns are known for being extremely disciplined, ambitious, and intelligent, and particularly good at managing and leading others. It’s probably no coincidence that the famous Capricorn is at the helm of the global fashion house that brought us the ever-popular wrap dress.
Photo:
Getty Images
Aquarius: Jennifer Aniston (February 11)
Best known for being progressive, authentic, and autonomous, Aquarius babes are probably the most original thinkers in the zodiac. Our favorite Friends alum fits the bill. Jennifer Aniston’s stayed true to herself over the course of her career and personal life, foregoing traditional ideas of what constitutes a family and disputing how the media treats women by penning an essay on the subject for The Huffington Post last summer. Now that’s what we call original. Charity is also important to those who fall under the air sign—Jen’s been a longtime humanitarian and supporter of multiple causes, including Doctors Without Borders.
Photo:
Getty Images
Pisces: Rihanna (February 20)
Last of the zodiac but certainly not least, Pisces people are pretty awesome—and @BadGalRiri is living proof. Known for being artistic, musically talented (remember when we said these things can be scarily accurate?), and intuitive, Pisceans also thrive on visual stimuli. The fashion icon, designer, and singer epitomizes the water sign’s best attributes. Additionally, like other water signs, those who fall under Pisces are gentle, sensitive, and kind, and Rihanna’s dedicated much of her career to helping terminally ill children through her charity endeavors.
Photo:
Getty Images
Aries: Mariah Carey (March 27)
You can’t talk about Aries without mentioning Mariah Carey. Those who fall under the first sign of the zodiac are known to be fierce, determined, and confident—okay, borderline arrogant—leaders. It is a fire sign, after all, and an Aries is typically the ultimate spitfire (we mean that in the best possible way). Mariah Carey’s iconic for her diva tendencies (remember the time she hosted an episode of "MTV Cribs" from the comfort of her lavish apartment/bathtub?) and her ability to light up a room. While her list of diva-isms is endless, one of her most memorable Aries moments might be the time she literally released a song with the lyrics "Why You So Obsessed With Me?"
Photo:
Getty Images