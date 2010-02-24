12 Celebrity Bad Boys Turned Daddies

Oh, the wonders of parenthood. Who would have guessed that these celebrities would give up their reign as Hollywood bad boys for the responsibilities of fatherhood? Check out our top 12 bad boys whove since become parents, responsible or not.

1. Robert Downey Jr.

Once upon a time, the Iron Man star was famous for his revolving stints in rehab rather than the length of his acting resume. Now, the two-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner has fully kicked the drugs and is at the top of his game. Downey first garnered critical acclaim for his role in 1987s Less Than Zero, however, Downeys star-power was highly overshadowed by his drug problems. Fortunately, after five years of battling substance abuse, Downey finally kicked his habit and his career has done a complete 360. The actor has one son, Indio (pictured above), from his previous marriage to Deborah Falconer.

2. Colin Farrell From sex tapes to rehab, Colin Farrell made headlines with his less-than-admirable media antics. Lately, the Irish actor seems to have put his wild ways on the backburner. In October 2007, Farrell revealed that his son, James Padraig, had been diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the nervous system. With appearances in Crazy Heart, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, and the upcoming Ondine, Farrell seems to be reevaluating his priorities and career.

3. Johnny Depp He started out as a Tiger Beat heartthrob and has since become one of Hollywoods most highly esteemed actors. Perhaps Johnny Depp wasnt picking up prostitutes or getting busted for drug charges, but his inclination for odd-ball characters, controversial political comments, and his past altercations with paparazzi havent exactly dubbed the actor as Americas Sweetheart. Although Depp is relatively private about his personal life, its clear how much he cares about his two children, Lily-Rose and Jack. In 2007, daughter Lily-Rose had an extended stay in Great Ormond Street Hospital due to an E. coli infection. To thank the hospital, Depp later dressed up as Jack Sparrow and spent four hours reading stories to the children. Additionally, he donated about $2 million.

4. Christian Bale

It was the rant heard ’round the world. In July 2008, tapes of Christian Bales angry tirades were leaked online. Bale, who had been filming Terminator Salvation, was captured in a nasty verbal firestorm with the director of photography, Shane Hurlbut. Despite the public shock and in some cases, outrage, it seemed that the media couldnt help but turn the rants into a national parody. Bale eventually apologized and has since managed to steer clear of further media blunders. When hes not yelling at minions and saving Gotham City, Bale is the father to 5-year-old daughter Emmeline.

5. Matthew McConaughey After resisting arrest for disturbing the peace and possession of cannabis in 1999, Matthew McConaughey became Hollywoods favorite stoner. Although the drug charges were later dropped, it seemed that maybe the Texas native had taken his role in Dazed and Confused a little too much to heart. Nevertheless, McConaughey has cemented his status as a leading man with a string of romantic comedies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. In 2008, McConaughey had a son, Levi, with his girlfriend Camila Alves, a Brazilian model and designer. This year, the family welcomed a daughter named Vida.

6. Jude Law Jude Law turned into a real-life Alfie when he made headlines for cheating on then fianc, Sienna Miller, with the nanny. Although it seems that Law and Miller have reconciled, we cant help but wonder if historys bound to repeat itself. Law, who had been previously married to actress Sadie Frost, is the stepfather to stepson Finaly Munro, and biological father to children Rafferty, Iris, and Rudy.

7. Brad Pitt Wonders never cease; who wouldve thought that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie would get together? In 2006, Pitt legally adopted Maddox and Zahara. Later that year, Jolie gave birth to daughter Shiloh. Two years later, Jolie gave birth to twins Knox and Vivienne. The couple welcomed another addition to the family with the adoption of 3-year-old Pax. This isnt the only aspect of his personal life thats been in the limelight; the Inglourious Basterds actor has been known to pick up the Mary Jane every once in awhile. Thankfully, according to director Quentin Tarantino, Pitt doesnt like to smoke while hes acting.

8. Mark Wahlberg Mark Wahlberg first started turning heads as a Calvin Klein underwear model. Marky Mark soon decided that he wanted more out of life than showing off those washboard abs, ditched the Funky Bunch, and set out to become a serious actor. Wahlberg’s breakthrough performance in The Departed cemented his status as a Hollywood heavyweight. In addition to his acting abilities, Wahlberg has been noted for his short temper. The actor was ready to annihilate SNLs Andy Samberg following a skit entitled, Mark Wahlberg Talks to Animals. Wahlberg later went on SNL to parody the aforementioned skit. Maybe parenthoods given him a better sense of humor? Wahlberg is the father to two daughters, Ella Rae and Grace Margaret, and two sons, Michael and Brendan Joseph.

9. Joel Madden Now that Good Charlotte seems to have taken an indefinite hiatus, Joel Madden appears to be concentrating on being a father to daughter Harlow and son Sparrow. Madden recently announced his engagement to our favorite celebutante-turned-designer, Nicole Richie.

10. Gavin Rossdale

It was the perfect rocknroll marriage when Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale wed No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani. The couple has two sons together, Kingston and Zuma. Although Rossdale avidly attempts to keep his personal life under wraps, he made headlines in 2004 when a paternity test revealed that he was the father of Daisy Lowe.

11. Pete Wentz Fatherhood made this Fall Out Boy singer see the light. In November 2008, Pete Wentz and wife Ashlee Simpson became the proud parents of Bronx Mowgli Wentz. The rocker, who made headlines with a certain photo scandal, seems to have settled into parenthood with ease, citing friend Joel Madden as a reliable source of advice.

12. Kevin Federline Ok, ok — K-Fed is probably more of a joke than an actual celebrity. But lets not forget that for a short while, the dancer, failed rapper, and ex-Mr. Spears appeared to be more equipped for parenthood than his ex-wife. After Britney Spears meltdown in 2007, K-Fed was awarded sole custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James. In 2008, when the pair went back to assess custody rights, the ruling went in his favor. K-Fed retained sole physical and legal custody of the two boys.

