12 Amazing Wide Brim Hats To Bite Off Some Blogger Style

I like to think of myself as a hat person minus the fact that I don’t actually wear a whole lot of hats. This is not for lack of trying. Case in point, when the straw fedora trend blew up, I naturally made a beeline for the closest Urban Outfitters. But despite how many compliments I got on it last summer, I can count the number of times I wore that hat that I just needed on one hand. But that was summer, and now a whole new hat season is upon us, and I’m determined to try again! And of course, with a new season comes a whole new trend.

Put away those beanies, because this winter (and spring) it’s all about the big brimmed hat. I’m really loving this statement accessory for its decidedly ’70s vibe. Not to mention that it’s the perfect topper for lazy days when picking out a cute outfit or brushing your hair seems like the physical equivalent of climbing Mount Everest.

Plus bloggers love them, so there’s an insane amount of inspiration out there on how to wear them take Rumi of Fashiontoast for instance. Get started with some clutch options in the slide show above.