12 Alternative Bridesmaids Dresses For The Stylish-Minded

Confession time: Waaay back in the day, I was a weddings editor for a BIG bridal mag and spent my days pouring over picture after picture of gowns of every shape and size. And while most of the bridal dresses were pretty, the same could not be said for the poor bridesmaid that was forced to wear a maroon chiffon bubble dress with putrid pumps to match.

To all you former brides out there, shame on you. And to all you future ones and ladies who love to (wedding) party, here’s a piece of advice: Matchy-matchy is neither fresh or friendly when it comes to reusing said garment after the big day. In fact, modern brides are untightening the fashion reigns and allowing a variety of prints and styles to make an appearance on their special day. So in honor of those brave ladies and the family and friends who love them, I’ve compiled an alternative list of dresses that stand out all on their own.

Wear it loud, wear it proud, but most importantly wear it again for a party or special event. Because when you’re making this big of an investment in your friend‘s happiness, it pays to get your money’s worth over and over again.

Click through the slideshow above for 12 stylish bridesmaid dress alternatives that will make you say “I do” too!

