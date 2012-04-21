12 Alternative Bridesmaids Dresses For The Stylish-Minded

Confession time: Waaay back in the day, I was a weddings editor for a BIG bridal mag and spent my days pouring over picture after picture of gowns of every shape and size. And while most of the bridal dresses were pretty, the same could not be said for the poor bridesmaid that was forced to wear a maroon chiffon bubble dress with putrid pumps to match.
To all you former brides out there, shame on you. And to all you future ones and ladies who love to (wedding) party, here’s a piece of advice: Matchy-matchy is neither fresh or friendly when it comes to reusing said garment after the big day. In fact, modern brides are untightening the fashion reigns and allowing a variety of prints and styles to make an appearance on their special day. So in honor of those brave ladies and the family and friends who love them, I’ve compiled an alternative list of dresses that stand out all on their own.
Wear it loud, wear it proud, but most importantly wear it again for a party or special event. Because when you’re making this big of an investment in your friend‘s happiness, it pays to get your money’s worth over and over again.
Click through the slideshow above for 12 stylish bridesmaid dress alternatives that will make you say “I do” too!
OK, get it while you can. I’ll be taking wedding questions for the next few days for anyone desperate for fashion or planning advice. Drop ’em in the comment section below or start a new thread in our Advice section now. (Hey take advantage — trust me, I’m cheaper than a wedding planner)
One size OR color doesn't necessarily fit all when it comes to bridesmaid dresses.
From A Country Club Wedding To Summer Cocktail Party Chic: Aiden Mattox Strapless Dress, $330.00 (Bloomingdale's)
From A Nautical Wedding At The Sound To A Clambake In The Hamptons: Kimono Sleeve Maxi, $118.00 (J.Crew)
From A Rustic Barnyard Wedding To A Romantic Dinner For Two: Lace Stripes Maxi Dress, $168.00 (Free People)
From Cocktail Party "I Do's" To A First Date Dinner: Rachel Zoe Amanda Belted Lace Dress, $425.00 (Nordstrom)
From A Black-Tie Wedding Event To A Summer Museum Gala: Aqua Kimono Maxi Dress With Belt, $218.15 (ASOS)
From A Destination "I Do" In Mexico To A Night Out Dancing With The Girls: Night Way High Low Strapless Beaded Dress, $158.00 (Dillards)
From A Pastel-Pretty Beach Wedding To A Weekend Music Festival With Friends: Edita Pleated Dress, $348.00 (BGBGMAXAZRIA)
From A Simple Service At City Hall To An Important After-Work Event: Robert Rodriguez Shift Dress, $395.00 (ShopBop.com)
From An Island "I Do" To A Tropical Vacation Must-Have: Evan Picone Sleeveless Printed Floral Dress, $62.37 (Macys)
From A Big Church Wedding To Your Next Cocktail Charity Event: Lotusgrace Taffeta Party Dress, $189.99 (Saks Fifth Avenue)
From Sunday Bridesmaid Duties Over Tea At The Garden To Sunday Brunch With The Boyfriend And His Parents: Plenty By Tracy Reese Striped Pleated Strapless Dress, $198.00 (Lord & Taylor)
From A Lovely Loft Wedding In The City To A Weekend Spent Antiquing And Exploring The Countryside: Hibiscus Dare Midi Dress, $168.00 (Anthropologie)