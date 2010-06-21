11 Standout Earrings Under $50!

With shoulders bare and messy topknots, summer is the ideal time to show off a pair of stunning earrings. But we’re firm believers that an eye-catching set need not cost you an arm and a leg. Check out 11 options above all under $50!
These multi-colored stunners will jazz up a white sundress. Hive and Honey multi-stone hoop earrings, $48, at Piperlime.com
Real turquoise at an affordable price. David Aubrey, turquoise and gold earrings, $48, at Kitson LA.
These gold hoops look more expensive than they are. Dana Buchman gold-tone beaded hoops, $12, at Kohl's
Summer and white just go together. McGinity chandelier earrings, $15, at Aldo.
Color need not be dramatic. Cherry quartz square button earrings, $24, at Jones New York
These silver chandeliers is the perfect boho accessory for summer nights. Gina small chandelier earrings, $24, at Chico's
Add a little edge to your wardrobe with these spiky danglers. Silver small spike earrings, $12, at Oak NYC
Go for a retro take. Modern crystal art deco earrings, $29, at Bebe
These cheeky keys put a new spin on the usual studs. Stainless steel key earrings, $9.99, at Overstock.com
Just because it's summer doesn't mean black is out the window. Try a sparkly pair. Carolee pave diamond jet earrings, $44, at Zappos
Classic but with an updated detail. Chain wrap hoop earrings, $14, at Arden B